Protesters had gathered on Capitol Hill in Seattle to protest the police brutality against black people including George Floyd. The crowd was suddenly threatened by an individual who recklessly drove into the crowd. After shooting a black protester, the man was eventually arrested by the police. Witnesses recorded the incident during which the protester was injured.

At around 8:30 pm on Sunday, demonstrators at the intersection of Eleventh Avenue and Pine Street were nearly run over by a black vehicle. Some of the protesters ran alongside the car to slow it down. The car finally came to a stop when it rammed against a black barricade on the road.

Another video of the right-wing terrorist attack in Seattle on protestors, you can see how the terrorist rammed his car into the crowd; he was shortly arrested, the shooting victim is in stable condition. pic.twitter.com/ccQ7qhjn0a June 8, 2020

As soon as the vehicle came to a stop, the protesters surrounded the vehicle to try and get the driver to come out. A man was seen grabbing the driver from the open driver's side window. Moments after the man grabbed the driver, a gunshot was heard and the victim was seen staggering back before falling onto the road.

The man inside the car shot the 27-year-old protester before stepping out of the vehicle. Some of the protesters and medics administered first-aid to the gunshot victim. Other protesters got out of the way of the gunman as he got out of his vehicle and made his way towards the crowd.

Dressed in a black hoodie, black cap and blue jeans, the man amalgamated with the crowd and moved towards the police line. He was eventually disarmed and arrested by the police. It is unknown if the man has been charged with any offence. Firemen and protesters worked together to remove the vehicle from the scene after the shooting.

Here are the groupâ€™s medics assisting the man who was injured on the ground. Heâ€™s now up and police say they have made contact with him. Unclear where the injured man is, Iâ€™m also not sure exactly how the injury happened #seattleprotest pic.twitter.com/AXZd10oO6I June 8, 2020

According to The Seattle Times, protesters near the victim tourniquet his arm before volunteer medics jumped in. The victim was able to walk to a waiting ambulance. On his way to the ambulance, he reportedly said that he jumped in to ensure the safety of the other protesters. The ambulance took the wounded man to Harborview Medical Centre. His condition at the hospital was stable. Fortunately, the wound was non-fatal.

The protest on Capitol Hill ended up with the police using flash-bangs, pepper spray and tear gas against the remaining crowd.