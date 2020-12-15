Singer Gwen Stefani has opened up about her experience with dyslexia, and how her sons are learning to make the most of their time in school despite the learning disorder.

While speaking with Zane Lowe on Apple Music for the latest episode of his "At Home With" conversation series, Stefani said she "discovered" that she has dyslexia when her children also started having trouble reading. The musician has three children- Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6 - with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

"One thing that I've discovered through having kids is that I have dyslexia — everyone has things that happen and mine was that. And I feel like a lot of the problems that I have had or even decisions that I've made for myself stem from that, because now the children — obviously, it's all genetic — they have some of those issues," the 51-year-old revealed.

Read more Gwen Stefani says she and Blake Shelton not in a rush to get married

However, "The Voice" coach noted that she and her sons have discovered the pros of the disorder as well.

"But now they get all these benefits. They have these incredible teachers and schools and they don't have to have shame about it. They understand that their brain functions in a different way. All of our brains do, you know what I mean?" the mom-of-three said.

Recalling her school days, Stefani said that those times were different and she felt she "failed at school."

"I was a good girl. I didn't do any bad stuff. It was just really hard for me to function in that square container of school that everybody was supposed to be understanding. And my brain didn't work like that; it still doesn't. But it works in different ways that are probably a gift that other people can't do," she noted.

She also spoke up about how dyslexia affected her in her early years as an artist. "At that time I had written that whole record not even knowing how to write a song and I had literally laid my entire life out for everyone to hear. And then I'm still in the band with Tony [Kanal] who I was so dependent on, because of probably my dyslexia. I didn't know any of this until now, but I think that I didn't have any confidence in myself, at the time, but when I would write a song or I would get on stage, it just felt so right and the only thing that was going right for me," she said.

Stefani has been busy creating music, and attributes her happiness to her fiancé Blake Shelton, who proposed to her in October.

"Life's gotten so good right now actually having a best friend who I can be in love with and just share everything with and trust. It's just been such a different chapter," she said.

Further gushing about the country crooner, the singer said: "He's my best friend. We tell each other everything. I don't want to do anything without him. He's my homie. And he's just a very generous, generous guy. He's full of love and generosity."