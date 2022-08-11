Blake Shelton and Gavin Rossdale are feuding over who can be the better father to Gwen Stefani's kids, a new report claimed.

Globe reported that Rossdale is worried about being overshadowed by Shelton in terms of being a dad to his three kids with Stefani. An unnamed source told the entertainment news outlet, "Gavin is trying very hard to parent alongside Gwen, but he wants to make it perfectly clear he is the father of their sons, not Blake."

It added that while Gavin Rossdale is aware that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are bigger stars, the Bush frontman allegedly refuses to allow his children to forget him. The "Glycerine" hitmaker supposedly shared a photo of him and his kids on Instagram to remind everyone that he is their father.

Globe furthered that Rossdale took exception to a comment Shelton made about the importance of being a stepdad. Insiders suggested that the ex-husband of Miranda Lambert is trying to outman Stefani's former lover, and he is having none of it.

The tattler shared, "He's fine being erased from Gwen's history, but he won't be erased from his kids' past or their future."

The feuding between Blake Shelton and Gavin Rossdale reported left Gwen Stefani stuck in the middle. "The Voice" coach and her ex-husband welcomed Kingston, Zuma and Apollo before splitting in 2015.

Most, if not all, fans are aware that Shelton and Stefani met on the NBC competition show "The Voice." The couple started dating in 2015 and have since released music together. They got engaged in October 2020 and tied the knot in July 2021.

Both Blake Shelton and Gavin Rossdale have yet to comment on the claims that they are fighting over who can be the better father to the Stefani-Rossdale kids. So, avid followers of the trio should take all these unverified reports with a huge grain of salt until everything is proven true and correct.