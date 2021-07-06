Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have finally tied the knot.

The musician couple, who started dating after meeting as coaches on the reality singing competition "The Voice," said "I do" in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends on Saturday, July 3. The duo took to their respective Instagram accounts on Monday to share the first pictures from the wedding.

Stefani first shared a boomerang of herself wearing a robe and flipping back a wedding veil with a white ribbon, and captioned it "July 3, 2021," adding a heart emoji. A second post featuring three pictures of the newlywed couple was captioned, "July 3rd 2021 dreams do come true !!! @blakeshelton i love you."

The first picture showed the newlyweds posing in front of a hillside cottage, while the second featured Shelton driving off in a festive golf cart with his wife in the next seat posing with her bouquet. The third one showed them sharing a kiss in front of a massive multi-tiered wedding cake. Shelton reposted the pictures on his Instagram account.

For her big day, Stefani wore a custom-made lily-white gown by Vera Wang that featured a plunging neckline and a cut-away back, with hand-embroidered first names of the bride and the groom. It also featured the names of the singer's three children- sons Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7, whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

The 51-year-old shared a third post on her Instagram account showing off her reception outfit- a lily-white, Italian silk crepe strapless mini dress by Vera Wang. The dress featured a pair of hand-sewn love birds symbolising the couple, joined by three baby love birds in another nod to Stefani's children. She captioned the picture, "you need a party dress when u get to marry @blakeshelton @verawang."

According to "The Today Show," the wedding took place on Shelton's Oklahoma ranch, in a chapel that the country crooner himself built for his wife on the property. 40 guests were in attendance at the ceremony, while "Today" and "The Voice" host Carson Daly served as the officiant.