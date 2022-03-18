The deal between Real Madrid CF and Kylian Mbappe appears to be coming to a conclusion despite neither side confirming the existence of a signed contract. Putting that aside for now, another Real Madrid transfer target, Erling Haaland, is in the spotlight.

It has been revealed in recent weeks that the top two contenders for the Norwegian's signature are Manchester City and Real Madrid. The Spanish giants have been open about their interest in the Borussia Dortmund star, but with the Mbappe transfer also in the plans, Haaland will need to make a huge decision.

First, he must be determined to join Los Blancos, even if it means turning down a much more lucrative offer from City or perhaps even PSG. The fact of the matter is, even if Real Madrid are financially sound, they are not about to break the bank to bring in the two forwards. Mbappe, if he arrives, will come on a free transfer, and he would have also turned down a huge offer from the French side.

Read more Arsenal plan surprise move for Real Madrid forward

Haaland will have to make a similar decision, with other offers likely to be able to trump what Real Madrid are willing to offer. According to Marca, the Norwegian already received an offer worth "around 600,000 euros per week (30 million euros per year)." Real Madrid are not keen to match that amount, and if Haaland thinks of the economics, then he will likely end up elsewhere.

The decision will also be determined by ambition. Haaland wants to play for a team that will help him gain international recognition as one of the best players in the world. The Premier League champions certainly have the ability to battle for trophies, but Real Madrid have a rich and prestigious history.

Either way, Borussia Dortmund are resigned to the fact that their star forward is on his way out. At this point, they are hoping for the transfer to happen quickly, so that they can focus on finding a suitable replacement. Haaland's 75 million euro release clause will play a big role in Dortmund's plans for the summer window, which is why they want the deal t be concluded early.