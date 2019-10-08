Justin Bieber thinks Taylor Swift crying over a banana after her Lasik surgery was hilarious, so he took to social media to copy her reaction. His wife, Hailey Baldwin, recorded it on video and shared it online, not knowing the hate they would receive from the Swifties.

The "10,000 Hours" singer reenacted Swift's reaction to freaking out over a banana with no head. In the video, Bieber is rummaging around in the kitchen looking for bananas. Baldwin recorded everything via Instagram Live.

"It's not the banana that I wanted! It's not the right banana. It has no head!," the singer cried in the clip, as Swift did in the original viral video. From behind the camera, Baldwin laughed and said, "That was so funny."

However, Swifties have taken offense in the Biebs mocking their idol's post-surgery meltdown. They accused Bieber of being a bully. One fan, named @myyylover, had Baldwin sending a series of tweets to defend herself and her husband. The Daniel Wellington model said that it was not her intention to anger or hurt anyone with the video.

"I never knew I could make somebody so upset.. truly I'm so sorry you're THIS upset?! Lord have mercy I hope I'm never this upset about someone I don't know!!" Baldwin wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

She then wrote two more additional responses to the fan, telling her that being mad at strangers is useless. She also told the fan that she is "not worth the energy."

"Listen I think it's awesome how passionate you are and how hard you ride for someone you're a fan of, it's beautiful how dedicated you are. If there's something I did to personally hurt you or offend you I'm sorry, it's not my intention to upset you by any means. but being angry at someone you don't know does nothing for you. I know cause I been there.. all it's gonna do is make you miserable. Don't let ME of all people get you feeling that way," E! quoted the model.

Despite the criticism, there are also those who defended the 25-year-old singer. They said that Bieber did not mock Swift, but only thought of her reaction as funny. He merely shared the same sentiment with Swift herself and Jimmy Fallon, when Swift's video debuted on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon."

I legit donâ€™t think theyâ€™re trying to make this a big deal, they just saw it and were laughing about it :/ but everyones freaking out. Like what are they supposed to do not make fun of it ? When everyone else is. It was meant to b a funny video, at least they thought it was funny — tsbts (@tslove1389) October 7, 2019

heâ€™s not even mocking her and the way Hailey reacted to it shows that they watched the interview and they actually liked it and found it funny. taylor laughed, jimmy laughed, the whole public laugh but Justin canâ€™t do it?? — á´á´€Éª (@myboydrew_) October 7, 2019

Fallon surprised Swift with the video on his show and they both found her reaction funny. Even the show audience laughed along with them. Baldwin clarified that she did not intend to stir anger among Swifties with her video. Swift has so far remained mum about the issue.