Justin Beiber and Hailey Beiber got married again in a Christian ceremony on Monday night, a year after they tied the knot at a private courthouse function in New York City last September. The couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary earlier this month.

The 22-year-old model, Hailey Beiber looked stunning in a custom corseted white mini dress designed by Vivienne Westwood, and a bow in her hair, as she said "I do" again in a more formal and lavish ceremony this time. "The special mini dress was custom-made especially for Hailey at the Vivienne Westwood London atelier," the brand said in a release, reports People.

Matching ivory stilettos with ribbon bows wrapped around each ankle, a 20.3-carat diamond pendant Messika necklace and diamond stud earrings completed Hailey's wedding look. Meanwhile Justin Beiber donned a white collared Lacoste shirt, black slacks and boat shoes for the ceremony.

There were 154 guests in attendance for the wedding party at the luxury waterfront resort Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina. Kendall Jenner, Scooter Braun, Camila Morrone and Joan Smalls were also a part of the celebrations at Somerset Chapel, reports Entertainment Tonight.

The lavish ceremony started a day before and the guests were pampered with a visit at a local shooting range and a sleepover on Sunday night. The festivities included dancing, bowling and a screening of "The Notebook", the favourite movie of Justin and Hailey. Coincidence or not, the book and the film also begins on Seabrook Island in South Carolina, in 1940.

The 25-year-old singer also thanked Hailey's parents Stephen Baldwin and Kennya Baldwin for letting her marry a "savage" like him. Beiber took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of the couple with Hailey's parents and wrote, "me and wife and the in-laws. Thanks for letting your daughter marry a savage like me".