Ariana Grande celebrated her 27th birthday on Friday. The singer took to Instagram ahead of her birthday on Thursday to share pictures with her boyfriend Dalton Gomez.

The Grammy winner shared a selfie with her real estate agent boyfriend Dalton Gomez on Thursday. In the post that had nine pictures, Ariana Grande was documenting her time in quarantine amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of the photos featured her dogs, but fans were excited to see the couple getting cozy by a pool in the seventh slide. "Almost 27 :)," she captioned the post.

The "Thank U, Next" singer turned off comments on her Instagram post. But her fans took to Twitter to celebrate her relationship milestone. "I just saw ariana and dalton's picture??????? THE CUTEST?????" one fan tweeted. "Wait a damn minute.... ariana and dalton cute asf. perhaps he's a keeper," another user wrote.

Grande and Gomez, who works in the firm Aaron Kirman Group were first spotted together in early February. TMZ shared a video of the couple making out at Bar Louie in the Northridge neighbourhood of Los Angeles. In March, Us Weekly confirmed that the pair are dating.

The pop star showed a glimpse of her boyfriend for the first time in her and Justin Bieber's "Stuck With U" music video that released in May. Fans were quick to notice the pair slow-dancing and hugging which they filmed while isolating at Grande's home. In the same month, Gomez made a cameo in a promotional video for Grande and Lady Gaga's collaboration "Rain on Me."

Gomez who is a California native "holds one of the largest Rolodexes of A-list buyers ... [and] is quickly becoming an industry titan," according to his bio on the Aaron Kirman Group website. He sold Grande's music attorney Aaron Rosenberg's $7.5 million home to Kunal Nayyar of "Big Bang Theory" last year.

Earlier, the singer dated rapper Big Sean, her backup dancer Ricky Alvarez and Mac Miller.