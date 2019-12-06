Hailey Bieber has hinted that she is still not over the "false drama" that was created by the social media between her and her husband's ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

The social media pitted Hailey Bieber against Selena Gomez in October after the model shared a screenshot of Summer Walker's "I'll Kill You" playing on her phone, hours after the singer released her new single "Lose You To Love Me," that fans believed she had written about her former flame Justin Bieber.

In a new interview with British Vogue, the 22-year-old called social media "a breeding ground for toxicity." Without taking any names, Hailey said: "I think social media is a breeding ground for toxicity and people creating false drama between women and trying to put women up against each other and create these narratives that are just...toxic. I think that has to change and that has to stop."

The model added that she feels there is a need for more people with platforms coming together and trying to stop the "fake drama." She said: "I think there need to be more people with platforms coming together and saying to each other, 'Let's kill the conversation, let's kill the fake drama, let's squash all these things, let's move on from stuff. Let's not give people a reason to fuel fire and create drama and being rude to each other.'"

Back in October also, when the "Fetish" singer's fans accused Hailey of throwing shade at Selena, the model had clarified there is no beef between her and the pop-star and urged the "Selenators" (Gomez's fans) to stop creating stories. Responding to a post about the alleged feud on Just Jared's Instagram page, Hailey had written: "Please stop with this nonsense...there is no 'response.' This is complete BS."

Hailey also liked an Instagram post of the singer celebrating her new music with her friends. Later in November, she again expressed support for Selena by liking an Instagram photo of the pop star getting ready for the 2019 American Music Awards.

Meanwhile, Selena took to her Instagram to request her fans to stop targeting Hailey. In the live video thanking fans for their support, the 27-year-old said: "I am so grateful for the response of the song. However, I will never stand for women tearing other women down...So please be kind to everyone."

"It doesn't matter what the situation is. If you're my fans don't be rude to anybody please. Don't go off and say things that you just feel in the moment and, but please, for me, know that that's not my heart. Please be kind, I don't like seeing people being disrespectful or rude to other people, so please don't do that," she added.

Selena and Justin briefly got back together in 2018, before they officially ended their on-and-off relationship in March the same year. Two months later, the "Girlfriend" hitmaker moved on with Hailey and in September, they legally tied the knot. The couple got married again in a lavish Christian ceremony in September this year.