Hailey Bieber's experience with motherhood gave her the motivation to speak up about a women's health condition which left her feeling isolated.

The model and beauty entrepreneur revealed that she had been struggling with premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) after giving birth to her son, Jack, in August 2024.

Instead of keeping the experience away from the public eye, Hailey is using her platform to speak about her condition and encourage conversations about women's health.

Hailey Bieber Describes Isolation From PMDD and Pledges Millions on Women's Health Research

Hailey Bieber opened up about her condition in an interview with WWD, explaining that her experience came after becoming a mother.

She shares Jack with her husband, Justin Bieber, and said navigating the disorder had been difficult because discussion and research on it have remained limited.

'After I had my son, I struggled with [PMDD] a bit, and there's just not a lot of conversation or research around it,' she explained.

Johns Hopkins Medicine describes PMDD as a severe form of premenstrual syndrome. The condition is associated with sensitivity to normal hormonal changes during the menstrual cycle, which can affect brain chemicals such as serotonin.

For Bieber, speaking up about the condition alleviated some of the isolation that came with it.

'Conversation, for me personally, makes me feel less alone,' she told the publication, explaining that hearing other women's struggles could make difficult experiences feel less isolating.

Hailey's interest in women's health also extended beyond her personal experience. She explained that several people close to her had dealt with conditions more severe than what she was facing. Her older sister, Alaia Baldwin, struggles with polycystic ovary syndrome.

'I feel really drawn to women's health,' Bieber said.

Her beauty company, Rhode, also announced a $5 million (£3.7 million) commitment to the Foundation for Women's Health over three years. The nonprofit was established to address gaps in women's health research.

The commitment came more than a year after e.l.f. Beauty acquired Rhode in a deal valued at up to $1 billion (£741.6 million). The acquisition was completed in August 2025, with $800 million (£593.3 million) paid at closing and a potential additional earn-out of up to $200 million (£148.3 million), subject to the brand's future performance.

Hailey Bieber's Uterine Condition Complicated Her Pregnancy

Hailey's experience with women's health wasn't confined to the PMDD diagnosis she received after the birth of her son. During an appearance on the SHE MD podcast in March 2026, the model revealed she had a uterine septum, a congenital condition that placed her pregnancy at higher risk of complications.

Bieber's OB-GYN, Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi, even warned her against getting pregnant before the condition was properly assessed.

'It was a surprise,' Hailey said, according to The Independent, when asked whether she and Justin were trying to conceive. Aliabadi then interjected, 'I told her, "Don't get pregnant!"'

'Dr. A kept saying, "Well, we need to look at this and keep an eye on it before you get pregnant because it could potentially be an issue. I don't really know. We've got to see. I might have to give you a small surgery for it. Not sure,"' she recalled.

Hailey admitted to not planning on having a baby at the time, opting to address it when the issue arose. Instead, she became pregnant unexpectedly.

Aliabadi explained that a uterine septum was a thin wall of tissue inside the uterine cavity and could be mild, moderate or severe. Hailey's was moderate, measuring between one and two centimetres.

According to the doctor, that carried an estimated 25-40% risk of miscarriage and a 10-20% risk of preterm delivery.

'Which I think was our bigger scare,' she said, explaining that the septum expanded as the baby grew. She also revealed that her mother, Kennya Baldwin, experienced two preterm labours, making early delivery a real and dangerous possibility.

Despite the risks, Hailey said she believed everything would work out, and her pregnancy progressed successfully.

Hailey Bieber Recalled a Terrifying Bleeding Complication During Childbirth

The pregnancy risks regarding Hailey's septum were not the only medical complications around the birth of her son, Jack.

She also experienced a postpartum haemorrhage, a potentially serious condition involving excessive bleeding after delivery. Hailey recalled that she delivered Jack in 44 minutes, only to discover that the bleeding would not stop.

'So, I pushed the baby out [in] 44 minutes. I was like, "I did it, I got him out." And then I couldn't stop bleeding,' she recounted.

The model explained that she didn't initially understand the gravity of the situation because she was still recovering from the delivery and the effects of the epidural.

However, the atmosphere in the room shifted as medical staff attempted to control the bleeding.

'Then I saw her face and then the nurses and they were like giving me every medication to clot and nothing was working,' she remembered, adding, 'And they stabbed me in the leg with a thing and then they stabbed me in the leg with another thing, and I started to sense the panic in the room a little bit.'