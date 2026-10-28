Jennifer Lawrence has revealed she has undergone breast surgery since the birth of her second child and confirmed she plans to have a facelift in the future, setting out her cosmetic procedures in a candid new interview.

The Oscar-winning actress, 36, made the disclosure in a cover story for The Cut, published on Tuesday. The magazine reported that she 'one day plans to get a face-lift'.

'I want to be a sexy mom,' she said. 'At drop-off, I want to look like a woman that has her s*** together even when I've just woken up and don't have my s*** together.'

Reports have described the operation variously as a breast augmentation and a breast lift.

Earlier Comments on Post-Pregnancy Body

Lawrence first spoke of the plan in an October 2025 interview with The New Yorker, months after the birth of her second son in early 2025. She said her body had recovered after her first pregnancy but not her second.

'Everything bounced back, pretty much, after the first one,' she said. 'Second one, nothing bounced back.'

According to reports at the time, she told the magazine she was due to have surgery the following month and would need to stop vaping beforehand. Asked whether she would have the procedure if she were not famous, she said she believed she would, although perhaps not in such a rush.

She has previously addressed speculation about her appearance. In a 2023 interview with Interview magazine, she remarked sarcastically: 'Apparently I've had full plastic surgery.'

Facelift Plans and Subtle Cosmetic Treatments

Lawrence has said she has not yet had a facelift but expects to. 'Believe me, I'm gonna,' she told The New Yorker in 2025.

In an interview with Vogue published on 3 September, she said she uses 'baby Botox', a term for smaller doses of botulinum toxin, but must keep movement in her face for her work and so cannot have much done.

She has also said she would like buccal fat removal, a procedure that takes fat from the cheeks to emphasise the cheekbones and jawline, but has held back because 'everybody would know'.

Haircare Launch and New Social Media Presence

The interview coincided with the launch of Mes, a haircare brand that Lawrence says she spent three years developing with scientists at the biotechnology firm Arcaea. Arcaea's Jasmina Aganovic is credited as a partner in the line.

The debut collection is priced from $34 (€32 and £27) to $52 (€49 and £41) and is sold exclusively on the brand's website. 'We started mes° because we believe beauty should fit into your life, not the other way around,' Lawrence said.

She described the venture as a passion project rather than a money-making plan. 'A smarter exit plan would be signing up for a big franchise,' she said.

Lawrence, who won her Oscar for Silver Linings Playbook, joined Instagram last month and has since gathered about eight million followers.

She is married to Cooke Maroney, an art gallery director. The couple, who wed in 2019, have two sons: Cy, four, and Louie, who was born in early 2025.