OnlyFans twins' mother Pam Burch says 'OnlyFans seemed like the best next step' after disability payments of about $2,000 a month (approximately £1,650) left her struggling to cover her bills after leaving her school-board job in Ontario, Canada. Speaking in an interview published on 31 October 2024, the 46-year-old said a neuromuscular condition had made continuing her previous work difficult.

For context, Pam's daughters, Julia and Lauren Burch, were already established on the subscription platform. The 25-year-old twins, who live in Los Angeles, opened their OnlyFans accounts in July 2020. They helped their mother launch her own account in 2023 after she began looking for work she could manage around her health.

The decision brought Pam into an industry her daughters already knew well. Years earlier, however, she had been the one supporting their ambitions while raising three children.

From Waiting Tables to School Board Role

Pam raised Julia, Lauren and their brother as a single mother in Ontario. According to the family's interview with the New York Post, she homeschooled the twins for much of their childhood and worked several jobs to support their competitive dancing.

She spent seven or eight years working as a waitress before returning to education. Pam later became a child and youth care practitioner for a school board, a role she eventually left following her diagnosis.

Pam said she had Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, a genetic neuromuscular condition. She described experiencing severe fatigue affecting her arms and legs, which made the demands of her school-board job difficult to sustain.

Her circumstances were changing in other ways. She was also separating from her fiancé and needed another means of meeting her living expenses.

Pam said her disability payments, reported as about $2,000 (approximately £1,650) a month, were insufficient to cover those costs. The interview did not specify whether the figure was in Canadian or US dollars.

She said OnlyFans offered the flexibility to decide when to work and when to rest. 'It allows me to work when I can and give my body a rest,' Pam told the publication.

Twins Turn Social Media Fame Into Earnings

The twins' own move into online content began with modelling ambitions. Julia told the publication that their height had influenced their decision to pursue social media instead. They later developed paid subscription accounts alongside their Instagram presence.

According to the interview, each twin has approximately two million Instagram followers and more than 400,000 OnlyFans subscribers. Those figures have not been independently verified.

The sisters also reported earning six figures a month from their OnlyFans activities. The interview did not provide independent financial records establishing their earnings, and the currency of those amounts was not specified.

Daughters Help Mother Build Her Page

Their experience proved useful when Pam joined the platform. Lauren said she and Julia helped their mother take photographs and prepare seasonal content for social media, offering practical guidance rather than leaving her to establish the page alone.

There is a family reversal here. Pam previously worked several jobs to pay for her daughters' activities. Now, the sisters assist her with the photography and promotion involved in running an online account.

Pam said she was proud of her daughters and confident in their decisions. In her account, joining OnlyFans was a way to find manageable work, not simply an attempt to duplicate their careers.

The interview reported that Pam had around 15,000 OnlyFans subscribers and had earned a six-figure sum in total since 2023. Those figures were not independently verified. Unlike her daughters' reported monthly earnings, Pam's amount covered the entire period since she launched her page.

According to the report, Pam continues to spend much of the year living in a van in Ontario.

Family Pushes Back at Online Criticism

The family also discussed unkind reactions to their work. Julia and Lauren said they had received comments criticising their upbringing and using derogatory descriptions of the three women.

The twins said they laughed off those remarks, while Pam suggested jealousy explained some of the criticism. The interview did not establish how many such comments had appeared or whether they reflected broader public opinion.

Although the family's reported earnings and subscriber figures have not been independently verified, Pam maintains that OnlyFans allows her to work around her health condition. Her daughters continue to help with photography and promotional content.