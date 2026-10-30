Old photographs showing Justin Bieber with Selena Gomez's Mexican family have resurfaced online, prompting discussion about why images of the former couple are being shared when both have since married other people. The debate includes one Instagram user questioning the throwback and another declaring support for Bieber and his wife, Hailey. The pictures reportedly show a family gathering in Texas, not Mexico.

Justin Bieber's Photos With Selena Gomez's Family Resurface

Photographs circulating online reportedly show Bieber as a teenager at a gathering with Gomez's extended family. In one image, he is seated beside a table with a Christmas-patterned cloth while holding a young child. Another reportedly shows Bieber and Gomez posing with her father, Ricardo Joel Gomez, and her grandparents.

The photographs began circulating online in December 2022 and were described as showing Bieber at a Christmas gathering at Gomez's grandparents' home in Texas. One image reportedly shows refried beans on the table, while other details include the festive tablecloth and family members. The images circulated again in 2026, with a social media post sharing the family photographs.

Selena Gomez's Mexican Family Roots

Gomez was born and raised in Texas, and her father, Ricardo, is of Mexican descent. Reports say her grandparents were originally from Monterrey, in Nuevo León, before moving to the United States.

The gathering was reportedly held at their Texas home. Although the Christmas decorations and food prompted some social media users to associate the scene with Mexico, the location was not Monterrey. The photographs also show tamales, beans and a floral plastic tablecloth.

Bieber and Gomez's Separate 2011 Mexico Trip

Bieber and Gomez began dating in 2011, but the year of the family gathering has not been independently confirmed. Their trip to Mexico that December was a separate occasion.

The pair were photographed in Cabo San Lucas while attending the wedding of Gomez's friend, for which she was a bridesmaid. Reports published on 9 December 2011 confirmed that they attended the ceremony together. The trip should not be confused with the family gathering in Texas.

'They Are Both Married': Instagram Users React

Comments beneath the Instagram post reflected views about sharing the old photographs. One commenter questioned the decision, writing: 'They r both married why would u post them pics when they were together!!!'.

A second commenter acknowledged the throwback while expressing support for Bieber and Hailey: 'I understand your posting throwbacks but jailey forever'.

The remarks show contrasting reactions from two commenters, not widespread backlash. Neither Bieber nor Gomez is quoted as responding, and the comments do not establish a renewed connection between the former couple.

Bieber and Gomez Have Moved On

Bieber married Hailey in September 2018. The couple welcomed their son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024 and marked their eighth wedding anniversary in September 2026.

Gomez married music producer Benny Blanco on 27 September 2025, sharing photographs from their wedding on Instagram.

The two singers' current marriages explain the context of the Instagram comments, which question renewed attention on their former relationship while another user voiced support for Bieber and Hailey.