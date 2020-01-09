Hailey Bieber is lambasting haters for sending rude messages to her husband Justin Bieber after the pop-star revealed he has been diagnosed with Lyme disease.

The 23-year-old hit back at haters for taking the disease lightly and stoop up for her husband in a series of posts on Twitter. The model said: "For those who are trying to downplay the severity of Lyme disease. Please do your research and listen to the stories of people who have suffered with it for years. Making fun of and belittling a disease you don't understand is never the way, all it takes is educating yourself."

Hailey slammed the trolls and also thanked fellow celebrity sufferers of Lyme disease including Yolanda Hadid and Avril Lavigne.

I wanna say a huge thank you to @YolandaHadid and @bellahadid and @GiGiHadid for bringing me so much clarity and information on Lyme disease and for helping answer my questions about course of action, symptoms etc. Love you 3 amazing women! — Hailey Bieber (@haileybieber) January 8, 2020

"And sending so much love to @AvrilLavigne thank you for all you do to educate people about Lyme. You're amazing," the model concluded. The "Complicated" singer, who reportedly spent two years bedridden during her fight with the disease, responded to Hailey's message on Twitter.

which is why Iâ€™ve put so much of my time, energy and effort into educating and helping others though @avrilfoundation to keep their #HeadAboveWater. As you know, Lyme is a global pandemic but not a global priority..letâ€™s change that together!!! #LymeDisease #FightLyme — Avril Lavigne (@AvrilLavigne) January 9, 2020

Lyme disease is an infection caused by the bacteria Borrelia burgdorferi, commonly contracted through tick bites. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 300,000 cases of Lyme are reported each year, and if left untreated, can spread throughout the heart, joints and the nervous system, reports E! News.

In an interview with TMZ, Justin Bieber publicly announced that he has been infected with the disease. Taking to Instagram to further elaborate on the matter, the 25-year-old revealed that he is also suffering from a serious case of chronic mono ... which he says affected his skin, brain function, and overall health.

"While a lot of people kept saying justin Bieber looks like shit, on meth etc. they failed to realize I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono," he wrote, adding that he will further explain the things in a docu-series that he will be shortly putting up on YouTube.

"You can learn all that I've been battling and OVERCOMING!! It's been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever NO CAP," the "Girlfriend" singer added.

However, the singer reportedly received several rude messages on social media, that made fun of him and belittled the disease. He responded to the criticism in a tweet and wrote, "I see a lot of people on here just creating lies and saying that they hope I lose in everything I do. Well I hope you all win. I hope everything you want in life happens for you. Regardless of how you feel about me I send back love."

On the professional front, Justin is busy with the promotion of his latest music video "Yummy."