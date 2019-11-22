Earlier this week, the video game industry was collectively caught by surprise when Valve announced a new game. Gamers and journalists who have been poking fun at the studio's co-founder Gabe Newell for years now are finally getting a new Half-Life installment. However, it is not what everyone was expecting. The developers promised to reveal more soon, and it did exactly that by sharing an exciting gameplay trailer for "Half-Life: Alyx." While it is not the sequel that fans of the franchise were hoping for, the feedback was nonetheless positive.

For those wondering, it is not exactly a sequel because the events here are set between the first game and the second installment. GameSpot confirms it will ship in March 2020 and will be compatible with all existing VR platform on the PC. Looking at the graphics and gameplay shown in the trailer, there is no way the PS4 and PSVR can handle the requirements.

Nostalgic fans of the series will be happy to know that some familiar elements will make an appearance in the game. So far, the short footage shows the return of headcrabs and the disturbing and mysterious G-Man. "Alyx Vance and her father Eli secretly mount the resistance to the brutal occupation of Earth by a mysterious alien race known as the Combine," as described by Valve. "As Alyx, players take the fight to the Combine to save the future of humanity," the publisher added.

We're thrilled to announce Half-Life: Alyx, a new full-length entry in the Half-Life series, built by Valve for VR.



Return to Half-Life in March 2020. Pre-purchase now on Steam. pic.twitter.com/GZkhp2Prx1 — Valve (@valvesoftware) November 21, 2019

Those worried that it might be one of those short VR games designed to be more of a novelty, the studio promises it will be a full-length game. Hence, players can expect an engaging storyline, excellent combat, some puzzle-solving mechanics, and intense action. "Everyone at Valve is excited to be returning to the world of Half-Life," said Newell.

Ever since "Half-Life 2" ended with a cliffhanger in 2007, fans have been waiting for a proper sequel. Over the years, rumours have continuously popped up teasing the arrival of "Half-Life 3," but the studio never gave any hint of this ever happening. Nevertheless, "Half-Life: Alyx" might be considered as a go-between to prepare gamers for the proper sequel in the future. It is up for pre-order right now with a 10 per cent discount, while Valve Index VR headset owners are getting the game for free.