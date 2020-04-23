"No Time To Die" star Pierce Brosnan is Halle Berry's real-life saviour. In a recent interview, the "X-Men" actress revealed how co-star Brosnan saved her life on film sets.

Halle Berry and Pierce Brosnan co-starred in 2002's James Bond movie "Die Another Day" and during the filming of the movie the actress had a choking accident which got Brosnan to channel his real-life 007 and rescue her from a disaster.

Speaking with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night's episode of "The Tonight Show," Berry unravelled a story from the sets of the twentieth film in the James Bond franchise wherein she played the role of the Bond girl and NSA agent Jinx Johnson.

"I was supposed to be all sexy, trying to seduce him with a fig," Berry recalled during the talk show as quoted by People. "I end up choking on it and he had to get up and do the Heimlich."

"You never see that in a James Bond movie," laughed the talk show host Fallon.

"You should've seen it," Berry added. "James Bond knows how to Heimlich," also known as abdominal thrusts performed to expel air from lungs while choking.

During the interview, she showered Brosnan with one of the most special compliments. She revealed that he is one of her "favourite people in the whole world."

"He was there for me. He will always be one of my favourite people in the whole world," she said.

.@halleberry tells the story of when @PierceBrosnan gave her the Heimlich maneuver on the set of â€œDie Another Dayâ€ #FallonAtHome pic.twitter.com/VsQiqQsdcT April 22, 2020

In addition, Berry also opened up about spending time in quarantine with her two children, daughter Nahla, and son Maceo. She revealed that they are passing their time swimming every day.

"Every day we're swimming, we get out of the pool."

She goes on to share the horror story where she had to shave her daughter's hair like "mutted fur."

"All her hair, which is past her shoulders, has shrunken up into a tight ball that feels like matted fur. I can't even get my finger in it, and I'm pulling and she's screaming," Berry explained. "She was not cool with that, but it was our only option. But now she gets it. 'I was like, "First of all, maybe you'll let your mother help you. And second of all, you learned you gotta brush your hair. Every day, you gotta brush your hair."

"The Tonight Show" is currently featuring "At Home" edition wherein Jimmy Fallon and the guests are interviewed on a video call. This happens to be quarantined version of the show which he shoots from his New York home without the staff and audience.