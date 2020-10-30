Samsung is powering up a spooky Halloween feature at a 300-year-old property in Stevenage old town. The Old Bury is the oldest house in the area, and it has been fully decked out and completely made-over into the spookiest house in the village courtesy of the connective power of Samsung SmartThings technology.

The display boasts of state-of-art projecting mapping designed to thrill local families in a series of COVID compliant private performances that have been scheduled ahead of Halloween night, The Comet reported.

Following an earlier research conducted by Samsung, results revealed that the average family spends about £172 for Halloween costumes, treats, decors and parties. The survey showed that most British families consider Halloween just as important as celebrating Christmas. Sadly, Brits will be celebrating Halloween at home this year.

Samsung intended to keep the Halloween spirit alive despite the ongoing restrictions. The Old Bury house had engineers rigging the property with devices to control lights, sound, and security cameras which was also part of the show. The use of SmartThings tech enables them to control, monitor and trigger the lights and music that are used through the SmartThings app on a Samsung Galaxy S20 and QLED TV.

What do you get when you cross Samsung SmartThings technology with a 300-year-old home? Only one of the spookiest houses in the village ðŸ¦‡ pic.twitter.com/Wm7rAGuxCj — Samsung UK (@SamsungUK) October 27, 2020

To make the set-up even more spectacular, they installed a custom built 13ft high mechanical skeleton and a field of smart-tech powered pumpkins that come to life. Theatrical fog, a synched light show along with spooky sound effects added to the eerie feel of the venue.

Kyle Brown, Head of Connected Living Solutions, Samsung UK said: "We wanted to showcase how SmartThings technology works in a fun and interactive way. The Halloween House display demonstrates the simple capabilities on a mass scale and the how to guides simplifies further how people can replicate this at home"

The Samsung Halloween light show was designed to inspire children and adults to celebrate the occasion despite COVID restrictions. Samsung also created a series of mini masterclasses on how to use SmartThings technology to create effects at home and manage thousands of smart devices through a touch of a button on one's phone.

SmartThings is an award-winning app with one of the largest open ecosystems of connected devices with over 150 million users worldwide.