Given the current situation, public health officials have warned against the traditional practice of Halloween activities. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated the guidelines on their official website for reference. Meanwhile, from a gaming industry aspect, the festivities will apparently continue albeit virtually. "Apex Legends" teases Fight or Fright. "Destiny 2" has Festival of the Lost, and "Fortnite" with its Fortnitemares, among others. Despite the ongoing legal battle between Epic Games and Apple, players can still expect a curated experience.

Traditionally, the annual celebration calls for costumes, which is why developers include in-game cosmetic items called "skins" that alter the player's avatar's appearance. Moreover, the overall presentation of the game has been tweaked to reflect the decorations people put up. Fortnitemares 2020: Midas' Revenge is an ongoing campaign for the popular battle royale shooter that began last week and will reportedly run until Nov. 3.

As described by Epic Games: "Shadow Midas has taken over The Authority with his reawakened Henchmen. Stop him before you turn into a Shadow yourself. After being eliminated in solo, duos, or squads, return to battle as a Shadow for your shot at a Shadow Royale. Join fellow Shadows to defeat survivors by using your otherworldly abilities, like possessing the body of vehicles."

The Afterlife Party with @JBALVIN kicks off at 9 PM ET on Saturday, October 31st at 9 PM ET. Tune in for lots of treats including the premiere of a brand new song with @sechmusic. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 23, 2020

In addition to the overall aesthetic changes, the Halloween event allows players to reenter the arena after they have fallen in battle. As "ghosts," they can go around and consume items, weapons, and others that impede those who are still in the match. These types of event-only mechanics evidently keep the gameplay interesting for "Fortnite" fans.

If that is not enough, players who log in on Oct. 31, at 9 p.m. ET can participate in another virtual concert. Earlier this year, folks were treated to shows featuring artists such as Travis Scott who performed via a giant in-game avatar and more. On Halloween night, J Balvin is slated to debut a new song as well during the digital festivities. It appears, "Fortnite" is becoming a huge platform for musicians to continue their craft even amid the pandemic.