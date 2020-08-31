With Epic Games refusing to back down despite warnings from Apple, the latter reportedly took drastic measures against the publisher. After its refusal to tweak its software to conform to the company's guidelines regarding in-app transactions, the Cupertino-based tech group finally revoked the game studio's access to its mobile app platform. This means games such as the highly popular "Fortnite" and others more developed by the "Unreal Engine" creators are no longer available for download on the App Store.

While existing copies that have already been installed are still accessible, users will miss out on future updates for content and others. Gamers who are on the iPhone and iPad are likewise unable to re-download said apps once these have been deleted. Epic Games initiated a legal dispute between Apple and Google for its alleged anti-competitive practices against developers. Given that "Fortnite" supports cross-platform gameplay, those on iOS are now unfortunately left out.

According to a news report published by The Verge, Apple issued an announcement regarding what recently transpired. It reads: "We are disappointed that we have had to terminate the Epic Games account on the App Store. We have worked with the team at Epic Games for many years on their launches and releases. The court recommended that Epic comply with the App Store guidelines while their case moves forward, guidelines they've followed for the past decade until they created this situation."

The announcement continued: "Epic has refused. Instead they repeatedly submit 'Fortnite' updates designed to violate the guidelines of the App Store." Despite the developer's request for a temporary restraining order regarding Apple's decision to remove the smash hit battle royale shooter from its mobile operating systems, it was apparently denied. However, the court approved the one pertaining to its "Unreal Engine," which is used by other software developers for various applications.

On the other hand, people who have already downloaded and used the apps in question on their devices can still use it. However, they will miss out on new releases from this point on. Epic Games regularly adds new content and game modes which keeps "Fortnite" fresh. So far, other high-profile companies such as Facebook Gaming and Microsoft have echoed similar complaints against Apple's purportedly unfair policies against gaming-related apps.