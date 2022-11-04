The upcoming "Halo Infinite" Winter Update is shaping up to be one of the biggest updates so far for 343 Industries' first-person shooter game. The new update, which is set to go live on November 8, 2022, will introduce new maps, weapons balancing, and exciting gameplay changes.

'Halo Infinite' to get 2 new maps in Winter Update via Forge

Forge will finally be coming to "Halo Infinite" after months of teasing and anticipation. Halo players have been frustrated by the delay, but Infinite's Forge mode looks to be the best iteration yet because of its depth and freedom, according to Dexerto.

In addition to this, the Winter update will include two new multiplayer maps. Both of the maps—Argyle and Detachment—were created using the new version of Forge. Both look to be smaller maps and feature a UNSC background. But the fact that they were both constructed in Forge is a promising sign of even greater things to come.

Weapons balancing

Now that players are a little more accustomed to the gameplay in "Halo Infinite," community manager Unyshek said in the blog post that 343 has begun looking at weapon balancing in the game's sandbox, according to GameSpot. Six of the weapons in "Halo Infinite" are getting some tweaks, either for the better or for the worse, based on player feedback as well as data on how weapons are used in-game.

The Pulse Carbine and VK78 Commando have both been modified to improve efficacy at shorter ranges while the Plasma Pistol and Disruptor are also receiving enhancements that 343 hopes will expand their usefulness in the game. Both the BR75 and the Frag Grenade are set to receive slight downgrades in this update to even the playing field.

Level up easier with the new match XP system

The difficulty of leveling up in multiplayer in "Halo Infinite: is one of the most frequently voiced criticisms from the community. While completing weekly challenges gives players the opportunity to earn cosmetics and improvements, many are having trouble leveling up the Battle Pass and unlocking its prizes.

Thankfully, the "Halo Infinite" Winter Update makes it easier for players to earn XP by simply playing games. Players will earn match XP for completing matches and additional XP is given based on performance in the match.