It would be quite interesting to find out exactly what is running through the mind of England captain Harry Kane, now that his new club, FC Bayern Munich, have lost out on two of four available trophies that they were aiming to win this season.

Kane's quest for silverware brought him to Germany

It may be remembered that Kane left Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur FC this summer despite having a great relationship with the club. He made it clear that he made the tough decision to make a big move to Germany in order to finally win some major trophies.

It is a well-known fact that Kane is considered to be one of the best players in the world who has never put his hands on major silverware. While Tottenham are not exactly chopped liver, circumstances over the past several years have simply put titles out of reach for Kane, and many thought that joining Bayern Munich was a good call in order to rectify the situation.

Bayern Munich is perhaps one of the best clubs to go to, statistically, if one is seeking trophies. They have won a whopping eleven consecutive Bundesliga titles from 2013-2023. They have also won more than half of all the Bundesliga seasons ever played.

Bayern are the undisputed kings of records in the Bundesliga, and other domestic competitions in Germany. They also hold the German record for most Champions League titles, with six trophies to their name. They are tied with Liverpool FC, and only Serie A side AC Milan (7 UCL titles) and Real Madrid (14 UCL titles) have more.

In other words, the chances are very high that Kane could finally put something up in that (hypothetical or otherwise) trophy cabinet that is gathering dust in his home.

Things are not going as well as expected

Unfortunately, two trophies have already slipped through Kane's fingers after having just played 15 games with the German giants. It may be remembered that there was a lot of hype over the German Super Cup, where Kane made his debut for the club.

He hit the ground running after finalising his transfer last summer, and within just a few hours, he was suiting up for the Super Cup. It would have been a fairytale welcome for the Englishman if they had secured the win, but unfortunately, RB Leipzig had a different plan.

Bayern lost 3-0 thanks to a brutal hat-trick by Dani Olmo and a lacklustre performance by the Bavarians.

Manager Thomas Tuchel sounded almost apologetic to Kane after the club failed to help him with his mission. He said: "I feel sorry for him, maybe he thought we had been out of training for four weeks."

Not long after, Kane saw another trophy slip away. This time, it was an even more shocking defeat at the hands of third division side Saarbrucken. Not only are they in the third division of the German football league system, they are also all the way down in fifteenth place in the table.

However, that did not stop Saarburcken from taking down Bayern Munich 2-1 in the DFB Pokal. Veteran forward Thomas Muller scored an early opening goal for the German giants but Patrick Sontheimer found the equaliser in added time just before the half-time break. Then, a 96th minute goal by Marcel Gaus effectively completed the David vs. Goliath affair.

Kane was on the bench for the match against Saarbrucken last week, and he was unfortunately unable to make any contribution that could have salvaged the situation. Tuchel opted against bringing him in, with his mind perhaps already preparing for the crucial clash against Borussia Dortmund over the weekend, wherein Kane scored a hat-trick in the 4-0 thrashing of their league rivals.

Even the Bundesliga is not guaranteed

Gone are the days when Bayern Munich walked all over the competition to win the Bundesliga comfortably with several match days to spare. Last season, they barely scraped past Dortmund after the latter led into the final match only to drop two points. This allowed Bayern to go level on 71 points, and to take the title on superior goal difference.

This season, even though it is still early, Bayern are already playing catch-up to Bayer Leverkusen, who are currently two points ahead of them at the top of the table. It seems that they won't be a shoo-in for the league title, but at least they are still within touching distance of the leaders.

On a more positive note, Bayern Munich are still unbeaten in the UEFA Champions League. They will be hoping to qualify into the knockout stages with a victory against Galatasaray on Wednesday. If they make it through early, they can at least focus on the Bundesliga until February when the knockout stage begins.

Tottenham are doing just fine without Kane

While speaking about Harry Kane, it is impossible not to look at what's happening to Tottenham. Many believed, perhaps even Kane himself, that they may not be capable of winning a major trophy in the near future, hence his move.

After having a trophy drought since 2008, it seemed like Kane had a much better chance of finally securing an elusive major trophy with the German giants. Upon completing his transfer, he said: "I want to play in the Champions League and fight for titles. My goal is to win all the trophies we play for."

Ironically, Bayern have already let two chances slip by, and Spurs were leading the Premier League before suffering a 4-1 loss against against Chelsea over the weekend.