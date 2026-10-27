Harry Kane has shared an emotional message with supporters after winning the 2026 Men's Ballon d'Or, describing his historic triumph as a 'special feeling' in a video posted on his verified X account following Monday's ceremony in London.

The England captain and Bayern Munich striker thanked his family, friends, teammates, coaching staff and fans worldwide after becoming the first English footballer to claim the prestigious award in 25 years.

Kane Shares Heartfelt Message After Historic Victory

In the video posted on 26 October, Kane appeared alongside his Ballon d'Or trophy and struggled to contain his excitement while reflecting on the achievement. 'Hi, everyone. Here with the Ballon d'Or 2026. Wow, what a, what a special feeling,' he said.

The 33-year-old also reflected on the significance of celebrating the occasion in London, where the ceremony took place at the London Palladium.

A quick message on what it means to me personally to win the Ballon d’Or!! 🙌🏆 pic.twitter.com/T8Osuy0as4 — Harry Kane (@HKane) October 27, 2026

'Amazing night here in London,' Kane continued, before congratulating the other winners and turning his attention towards those who supported his journey. 'Thank you to all my friends, all my family, all the teammates, coaching staff, all the fans around the world. It wouldn't be possible without you guys.'

He concluded his message by acknowledging his new status among football's elite. 'Best in the world right now. Feels incredible. Thank you so much.'

England Captain Ends 25-Year Ballon d'Or Wait

Kane's victory marks a significant moment for English football, ending a wait stretching back to Michael Owen's triumph in 2001. The Bayern Munich forward finished ahead of Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappé and Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal in the final rankings.

His success followed an exceptional 2025–26 campaign in which he scored 73 goals for club and country, including 61 for Bayern Munich. Those performances helped establish Kane among the leading contenders for football's highest individual honour, while his consistent scoring record provided a compelling case for recognition.

The ceremony also carried additional significance because it marked the competition's 70th anniversary and its first staging in London.

Family and Supporters Take Centre Stage

Kane's social media message echoed the gratitude he expressed during his acceptance speech, when he acknowledged the people who helped shape his career.

Speaking on stage, the striker thanked Bayern Munich, former club Tottenham Hotspur and England's coaching staff for their contributions to his development.

He also paid tribute to his wife, children and parents, recognising the sacrifices made throughout his journey from youth football to the international stage. His comments highlighted the personal significance of an award often associated with individual brilliance, placing the emphasis instead on collective support and shared achievement.

For supporters who followed Kane's career through his years at Tottenham, his move to Germany and his performances for England, the victory represents another defining milestone.

A Personal Triumph Beyond the Trophy

Kane's achievement places him alongside England's previous Ballon d'Or winners, including Stanley Matthews, Bobby Charlton, Kevin Keegan and Owen.

Yet his immediate reaction focused less on records than on the people who helped him reach the summit. By sharing his gratitude directly with supporters through his verified account, Kane extended the celebration beyond the London ceremony.

His message offered a personal conclusion to a historic evening, reminding fans that even football's greatest individual honours can represent years of shared sacrifice, encouragement and belief.