Mark Walter is reportedly seeking more than $700 million (£523.38 million) for the Los Angeles Sparks and their new practice facility, as federal prosecutors investigate two insurance companies linked to his business empire. The proposed price would set a record for a WNBA franchise transaction if achieved.

According to Bloomberg's report published on Friday, 23 October, the asking price covers the franchise and its new Los Angeles training facility. The reported figure has not been confirmed as an agreed sale price.

The move follows Walter's recent sales of stakes in the Los Angeles Lakers and Chelsea Football Club. In August, he agreed to sell his majority Lakers stake to Josh Kushner and Bob Iger at a reported $12.5 billion (approximately £9.3 billion) valuation. Chelsea confirmed on 16 September that Clearlake Capital would acquire Walter's ownership interest.

The Sparks are among the WNBA's original franchises, established in 1997. Their Los Angeles location and new training facility could appeal to prospective buyers, although the asking price remains untested by a completed transaction.

Bloomberg reported that Kushner and Iger were not among the potential buyers. The report also comes amid scrutiny of Walter's insurance businesses, adding financial and legal context to the proposed sale.

Why Mark Walter's LA Sparks Asking Price Matters

The WNBA's current franchise-sale record is $300 million (£224.31 million). The Fertitta family completed its purchase of the Connecticut Sun in May 2026, with the team scheduled to relocate to Houston for the 2027 season.

Sportico valued the Sparks at $400 million (£299.08 million) in April 2026, ranking them seventh among WNBA franchises. The Golden State Valkyries led the rankings at $850 million (£635.54 million), followed by the New York Liberty at $600 million (£448.61 million).

The proposed $700 million-plus price includes the Sparks' new practice facility, reportedly built for $150 million (£112.15 million). The facility is expected to open before the 2027 season, making a direct comparison with team-only valuations less straightforward.

On the court, Los Angeles finished the 2026 season with a 16-28 record and missed the playoffs for the sixth consecutive season. The club confirmed on 25 September that it had parted ways with head coach Lynne Roberts.

Star forward Nneka Ogwumike announced her retirement following the 2026 season. Guard Kelsey Plum was traded to the Phoenix Mercury in August, leaving the franchise facing further roster changes.

Despite those challenges, the Sparks have a long history in a major American sports market. Their eventual sale price will depend on whether a prospective buyer accepts Walter's reported valuation.

Federal Probe Adds Scrutiny to Mark Walter's Business Empire

Federal prosecutors are investigating dealings involving Delaware Life Insurance Co. and Clear Spring Life and Annuity Co. Regulatory filings dated 26 June disclosed subpoenas and questions about private credit investments connected to other businesses associated with Walter.

The companies said the inquiry was running alongside a review by the US Securities and Exchange Commission. They also disclosed reporting errors identified during an internal review.

The Wall Street Journal reported that investigators were examining approximately $16 billion (approximately £11.9 billion) in loans to companies linked to Walter or his holding company, TWG Global. The investigation reportedly followed a whistleblower complaint.

No charges against Walter have been reported in connection with the investigation. TWG has said it is cooperating and defended Walter's conduct.

'Mark Walter and TWG have always acted in good faith, and those who have done business with Mark know him as honest and straightforward,' a TWG spokesperson told the Wall Street Journal. 'Nothing about these transactions was any different.'

Separately, a class-action lawsuit filed in September alleges that Walter's insurers concealed the federal investigation from customers while directing money towards affiliated businesses. Those allegations have not been established in court.

Bloomberg reported in August that TWG was seeking to raise cash to reduce affiliated loans held by its insurers. The proposed Sparks sale comes against that wider financial backdrop, but no confirmed link establishes that the transaction would repay those loans.

Walter continues to own the Los Angeles Dodgers and has other sports interests, including the Professional Women's Hockey League and Cadillac's Formula One operation. He has said the Dodgers are not for sale.

For now, the Sparks' reported asking price remains a proposal, not a completed deal. The outcome will show whether buyers are prepared to pay a record amount for the franchise and its new facility.