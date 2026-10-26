The Seattle Seahawks handed the Kansas City Chiefs their first defeat of the 2026 NFL season with a 20-3 victory at Lumen Field on Sunday, 25 October. Seattle out-gained Kansas City 410-213 and controlled possession, while Emanuel Wilson's fourth-quarter touchdown completed a performance that kept Patrick Mahomes' offence out of the end zone.

Seahawks Take Control Before Half-Time

Seattle opened the scoring in the second quarter when Jason Myers converted a 25-yard field goal. Safety Ty Okada then intercepted Mahomes, helping set up the hosts' next scoring drive. Sam Darnold connected with Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a 28-yard touchdown to extend Seattle's lead to 10-0.

The Seahawks had a chance to add points before the interval, but Darnold's end-zone interception by Nohl Williams with 23 seconds remaining gave Kansas City an opportunity to respond. Williams returned the ball 65 yards, according to the published game statistics, before Harrison Butker missed a 58-yard field goal as time expired.

Myers added a 35-yard field goal in the third quarter. Butker converted a 50-yard attempt for Kansas City's only points, reducing the deficit to 13-3.

Seahawks Defence Frustrates Mahomes

Seattle prevented Kansas City from scoring a touchdown and limited Mahomes to 165 passing yards. He completed 19 of 33 attempts and threw one interception, while the Chiefs managed only 50 rushing yards.

Kansas City converted three of 11 third-down attempts, compared with Seattle's 11 conversions from 16 attempts. The difference helped the Seahawks sustain drives and restricted the visitors' opportunities to build momentum. Seattle also held possession for 35 minutes and 51 seconds, keeping the Chiefs' offence off the field.

Darnold finished with 257 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception. His end-zone turnover offered Kansas City a chance to score before half-time, but the missed field goal meant the Chiefs failed to capitalise.

Wilson Seals 20-3 Seahawks Victory

Kansas City had an opportunity to make the game closer in the fourth quarter after driving to Seattle's 27-yard line. Butker missed a 45-yard field goal wide right with 8:38 remaining, leaving the Chiefs without points from the possession.

Seattle responded with a nine-play, 65-yard drive that ended with Wilson's 21-yard rushing touchdown. The score extended the lead to 20-3 and forced Kansas City to chase a three-score deficit with little time remaining. The Chiefs did not score again, while Wilson finished with 100 rushing yards on 24 carries. Seattle recorded 153 rushing yards.

Smith-Njigba Leads Seattle's Offence

Smith-Njigba led the Seahawks with nine receptions for 150 yards and a touchdown. His second-quarter score gave Seattle an advantage, while his receiving production helped Darnold move the ball consistently.

Kansas City's Travis Kelce recorded four receptions for 44 yards, taking his career total to 1,104 receptions and moving into fifth place on the NFL's all-time list, according to the Associated Press. The milestone offered a notable individual achievement in a difficult afternoon for the Chiefs.

Seattle's ability to answer after Kansas City's missed kick highlighted the contrast between the teams: the Chiefs left points on the field, while the Seahawks converted their possession into the game's final touchdown.

The victory moved Seattle to 4-3, while Kansas City fell to 5-1. Seattle's yardage advantage, defensive interception and decisive fourth-quarter touchdown underlined how the Seahawks controlled the contest and handed the Chiefs their first loss of the season.