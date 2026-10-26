Jalen Williams was taken off on a stretcher in the final minutes of the Oklahoma City Thunder's 108–101 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, leaving coach Mark Daigneault admitting his team was 'not doing great' in the immediate aftermath.

The 25-year-old landed awkwardly on his left leg after attempting a dunk and being fouled by Clippers guard Kris Dunn, leaving teammates visibly shaken.

The incident occurred with 1:14 remaining in Oklahoma City's victory on 25 October 2026. Dunn was assessed a flagrant 1 foul following a video review, while medical personnel attended to Williams before he was taken off the court on a stretcher.

Williams endured an injury-disrupted 2025–26 season, with wrist and hamstring problems restricting his appearances.

The Thunder had not announced an official diagnosis or recovery timetable following Sunday's game, making it premature to assess how long he might be sidelined.

Thunder Reeling as Williams Stretchered off Late in Win

Daigneault did not attempt to disguise his team's emotions after the game. Speaking to reporters, he acknowledged how difficult it was for players to watch a teammate suffer an injury that required immediate medical attention.

'Those are tough, man,' the Thunder coach said. 'We're not doing great. That's tough on the guys.'

Daigneault also acknowledged the concern shown by both teams following the incident. He indicated that players on either side could empathise with Williams, regardless of the competition between Oklahoma City and Los Angeles.

‼️ Jalen Williams snapped his ankle in OKC tonight. 😮 pic.twitter.com/yBfNzC7p1q — KobeJordan (@timothybumper) October 26, 2026

The emotional reaction extended throughout the arena as Williams received treatment on the court. Fans chanted his nickname, 'J-Dub', and gave him a standing ovation as he was taken away, while the forward responded with two thumbs up.

Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander appeared similarly affected during his postgame interview. Fighting back tears, he struggled to express his feelings about seeing his teammate leave the court under such distressing circumstances.

'I don't even know. I just feel bad for him,' Gilgeous-Alexander said. His response reflected the emotional impact of the incident on a team that had already dealt with several injuries.

The guard also acknowledged that Oklahoma City could face significant challenges without Williams. Nevertheless, he expressed confidence in his teammate's resilience and eventual return, saying he believed Williams would come back stronger.

Gilgeous-Alexander's optimism reflected his personal confidence rather than a medical assessment. With no official diagnosis announced immediately after the game, the extent of Williams' injury and any potential absence remained uncertain.

Daigneault said the Thunder expected to receive further information about Williams' condition on Monday, 26 October. Until then, the team faced the immediate challenge of regrouping following an emotional victory overshadowed by injuries.

Williams' Importance to Thunder's Season and Long-Term Plans

Across his first two games of the 2026–27 season, Williams averaged 16.5 points, six rebounds and 2.5 assists. He shot 38.7 per cent from the field and 37.5 per cent from three-point range before Sunday's matchup against the Clippers.

Those figures highlighted his contributions as Oklahoma City began another campaign with championship ambitions. Alongside Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren, Williams forms part of the core around which the organisation has built its future.

The Thunder reinforced that commitment in July 2025 by agreeing a five-year rookie maximum contract extension with Williams. The agreement was reportedly worth up to $287 million (approximately €256 million and £215 million), reflecting his importance to the franchise's long-term plans.

However, staying healthy has proved challenging for the forward. During the 2025–26 regular season, wrist and hamstring issues limited him to just 33 appearances, disrupting his ability to maintain a consistent presence in Oklahoma City's lineup.

Jalen Williams receives a standing ovation after being stretchered off following a leg injury 🙏 pic.twitter.com/dRkjLH7iVB — ESPN (@espn) October 26, 2026

Williams subsequently appeared in only five play-off games as the Thunder were eliminated by the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals. Oklahoma City lost the series 4–3, with Williams' restricted availability among the challenges the team faced during its postseason campaign.

His latest setback raises further concerns about the Thunder's ability to maintain their momentum. Williams contributes through scoring, playmaking and defence, meaning his potential absence could require adjustments across several areas of the team's rotation.

More Injury Concerns as Thunder Start Season 3–0

Oklahoma City also lost Cason Wallace and Jaylin Williams to injuries during Sunday's game. Wallace experienced left shoulder soreness, while Jaylin Williams dealt with right wrist soreness, adding to the team's immediate concerns.

Despite those setbacks, Oklahoma City secured its third consecutive victory to begin the season. Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 34 points, helping the team overcome the Clippers despite the injuries that disrupted the contest.

The immediate priority remains determining the extent of Jalen Williams' injury and establishing an appropriate recovery plan. Although his teammates expressed confidence in his eventual return, no official timetable had been established in the initial reports.

Gilgeous-Alexander nevertheless made clear that Oklahoma City would need to continue competing while supporting its injured teammate. 'We've just got to hold the fort down until he comes back,' he said, emphasising the team's responsibility to remain competitive during Williams' absence.