Harry Maguire has finally opened up on why he is still at Manchester United despite dropping down in boss Erik ten Hag's pecking order.

Maguire was heavily linked with a move away from Manchester United this summer but no deal materialised and the English defender decided to stay put at Old Trafford. With the arrival of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez, Ten Hag has preferred the duo over the former club captain in the centre of his back line.

Why did Harry Maguire stay at Man Utd?

Speaking in a recent interview, Maguire revealed that he wanted to stay at Manchester United and fight his way back into the side, while the boss and the management were happy with him to continue.

"We just didn't come to an agreement and they were happy for me to stay and I was happy to fight for my place. I want to do that and every time I train or play I will give everything. I know, at the moment, when I have not started a game in the first four games of the season, the story comes to me," said Maguire.

Maguire went on to add that his aim is to keep performing whenever he gets picked, either in club or international football. Even though he has not been selected to play in all games so far at Manchester United, the 30-year-old defender is hopeful of receiving more game time in the remainder of the campaign.

💬🇾🇪 | Harry Maguire on his failed transfer to West Ham:



"How can I put this? We [himself & Man Utd] just didn't come to an agreement. They were happy for me to stay and I was happy to fight for my place. I want to do that and every time I train or play I will give everything."… pic.twitter.com/moxXeEfb7w — Everything England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@TheEngllshGame) September 13, 2023

Maguire: I can deal with criticism

Earlier this week, Maguire was subject to massive criticism when he came off the bench for the Three Lions and scored an own goal against Scotland. While England comfortably won the game 3-1, Maguire was jeered at by the fans at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

Before being replaced by Bruno Fernandes, Maguire had been Manchester United's captain for nearly four years. Maguire said that role comes "a huge lot of responsibility and everything that comes with it - and that is a lot of bad as well as good.

"I would not say I am a person who struggles with pressure mentally. I have been through a lot in the last couple of years", said Maguire.

"(At Hampden) they piled pressure on myself. I would not say I am used to it but I can deal with it. I am disappointed with the own goal but that is football. You are a centre-back and you put yourselves in those positions", added Maguire.

Harry Maguire: "I can deal with criticism. The first four weeks were hard because it was one game a week and the manager didn’t select me but we have lots of games coming up now". 🔴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #MUFC



"I am sure I will play lots of games", told Express. pic.twitter.com/PsG7zJRn9o — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 14, 2023

Fortunately for Maguire, he has received the backing of England head coach Gareth Southgate, who has termed the treatment of the defender as a "joke". Adding more, Southgate has claimed that he has never seen a player being treated the way Maguire has been by England's own pundits.

Backing Maguire further, the Three Lions boss said the centre-back has been England's stalwart and a crucial part of the team.

Maguire not worried about England career

Maguire has featured for just 23 minutes for Manchester United in the first four games of the 2023-24 Premier League. After either being an unused substitute or not being a part of the matchday squad, Maguire finally made his season's first appearance on Sept. 3. He came off the bench at Emirates Stadium as the Red Devils suffered a 3-1 defeat.

The lack of minutes at Manchester United may put his England career at risk, especially with the Euros coming up next year. But Maguire isn't thinking too much about it since the competition is "too far away". Maguire went on to add that both his club and international career are a "big priority".

"I finished off last season with two very strong performances for England and I have played in all five matches to help put us where we are in qualifying, so I need to keep performing when I get chosen", added Maguire.