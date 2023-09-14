Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison has revealed he would "seek psychological help" when he returns to England after the ongoing international break.

Richarlison featured for Brazil for 71 minutes in their 5-1 victory over Bolivia in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Saturday. The Spurs forward was spotted in tears when he was substituted off the game, which was played at home at Mangueirao Stadium.

Speaking in a recent interview, Richarlison, who has scored just one Premier League goal in 31 appearances for Spurs, said his reaction after the substitution was down to "getting the things that were happening off the pitch out of my system". He also stated that he was now seeking to address them.

"I went through a turbulent time off the pitch during these past five months. Now things are a bit more stable at home. People who only had their eye on my money are no longer close to me", the former Everton striker told Brazilian media outlet O Globo.

"I'm going to return to England and seek psychological help, from a psychologist, to strengthen my mind. That's what it is about, to come back stronger. Things are going to flow now and I'm certain that I will have a good run at Tottenham and will make things happen again", added Richarlison.

The 26-year-old striker missed a great chance to score just before he was subbed off against Bolivia. Brazil went on to win the game 5-1 with goals from the likes of Rodrygo, Raphinha and Neymar.

Richarlison has not scored for Brazil since the World Cup in Qatar last year. He had netted a goal and an assist in Brazil's 4-1 win over South Korea.

On Wednesday, Brazil clinched a 1-0 win over Peru in Lima, where Richarlison started the game but was substituted 64 minutes later.

Richarlison made a £60 million move from Everton to Spurs last summer. So far, the Brazilian footballer has only managed four goals in 40 appearances for the North London club in all competitions.

Post the international break, Spurs is scheduled to return to action against Sheffield United on Saturday, with the out-of-favour duo Hugo Lloris and Eric Dier both named in the club's 25-man squad for the first half of the season.

Both Lloris and Dier did not feature in the squad for Spurs under the new manager, Ange Postecoglou, for the first five games of the season – including in the Carabao Cup defeat at Fulham. Lloris was expected to end his 11-year spell at the club this summer. Even though there was interest from Serie A and Saudi Arabia, the 36-year-old goalkeeper stayed put in north London.