Mason Greenwood's debut for Getafe is set to come sooner than expected after having impressed coaches at his new club.

Greenwood has not played a professional football game since January last year when he made his final appearance for Manchester United against West Ham United in the Premier League. The 21-year-old forward has not played since he was arrested soon after that on suspicion of attempted rape, assault and coercive control.

Even though the Crown Prosecution Service announced earlier this year in February that they were dropping all charges against Greenwood, he remained suspended at Manchester United. After an internal investigation, Manchester United and Greenwood announced that they had parted ways.

Mason Greenwood's Getafe debut

While the Red Devils did not receive a permanent offer for Greenwood, the player joined La Liga side Getafe on the deadline day of the summer transfer window. Meaning, Greenwood is still a Manchester United player and the Old Trafford side is paying more than 50 per cent of his wages.

Manchester United will hope that Greenwood will have an impressive run at Getafe this season as that could help them earn a fee for the player next summer.

After joining Getafe just 10 days ago, Greenwood is reportedly set to make his first appearance for the Spanish club on Sept. 17, next Sunday afternoon, reported The Sun.

Speaking about Greenwood's arrival at Getafe, a source close to the club has revealed that all the players of the club have been very welcoming to the Englishman.

"He [Greenwood] feels relaxed in their company and a couple of the Spanish lads have taken him under their wing. He can't believe how well its gone and how quickly his life has changed. He has been very very low at times while he was suspended by United and within the space of a few days he has fans chanting his name again," added the source.

Adding further, the source said that Greenwood was very scared to walk in the streets of England because he was worried he would be attacked or abused.

"In Spain, he's able to wander around freely. He's been able to concentrate 100 per cent on his football and wants to get back to playing as soon as possible. The coaching staff have been impressed with his sharpness and plan to throw him in as soon as they can," the source said further.

Getafe boss: We'll help Greenwood recover his 'best level'

Getafe have released several videos of Greenwood's unveiling at the club on the outskirts of Madrid and also videos showing him training with his new colleagues.

Greenwood's partner Harriet Robson has also joined the player in Spain and the couple is believed to be looking for houses in the Spanish capital. However, it is still unclear if 21-year-old Robson will live in Spain with Greenwood or regularly visit him with their baby.

Earlier, Getafe head coach Jose Bordalas suggested that the Spanish club was going to help Greenwood get back in top form.

"He's a footballer of the highest level, who comes to Getafe with enormous hope. We are going to help him to recover his best level", said Bordalas.

Last month, Greenwood gave a statement, in which he accepted he had "made mistakes" and took his "share of responsibility", but added: "I did not do the things I was accused of."

While Greenwood's departure from Manchester United was supported by Gary Neville, the former England and Red Devils defender criticised the club for their "horrible" handling of the situation. On the other hand, BBC's "Match Of The Day" presenter and ex-Three Lions captain Gary Lineker called Manchester United's move "inevitable and right".

Greenwood, whose contract at Old Trafford is until 2025, has scored 35 goals in 129 games for the club since his debut in 2019 aged 17.