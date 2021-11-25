A royal expert has claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have done a number of public speeches and interviews in recent weeks, could even go for a sequel of their explosive tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In a conversation with Closer magazine, royal expert Duncan Larcombe revealed that he suspects the couple could potentially push the British royal family to the edge by doing another version of their controversial March interview. Larcombe said, "I really wouldn't be surprised if they're planning another Oprah interview. Harry and Meghan have caused chaos and I suspect there's no stopping them. I can totally see more of these high-profile, Hollywood-style interviews with A-list TV hosts happening."

Larcombe added that the Sussexes will go for these interviews especially if they are offered lots of money for it. The author of "Prince Harry: The Inside Story" noted that the couple could also do it to promote Harry's tell-all memoir, which is scheduled to hit the shelves late next year. The book, in which the Duke of Sussex is planning to write a "wholly truthful" first-hand account of his time in the royal family, is expected to carry some bombshell revelations about British royals.

Larcombe said, "Harry will need promotion for his memoir, due to be released next autumn, too. Another Oprah interview, if it's anything like the last, would surely push the royals to breaking point."

The author's comments come days after the Duchess of Sussex appeared in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres. The financially-independent British royal shared stories of her family's Halloween celebrations and made a fool of herself in public for a prank during her appearance on the talk show.

According to Larcombe, the "Suits" alum made the appearance in an attempt to redeem herself after her court blunder, where she had to apologise for "not remembering" to mention that she had instructed her aide to brief the authors of "Finding Freedom."

"Having to apologise for misremembering facts in court is a blow to Meghan. She's caused chaos for herself, and has now somewhat lost control of the narrative, and Harry and Meghan like to have their voices heard and share their so-called truths," Larcombe said.

He further explained, "Meghan's image and reputation are absolutely everything to her, so if either of those are negatively affected, she's got to do something to rectify things. The Ellen interview was, in my view, a form of damage control."