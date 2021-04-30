Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, have seemingly extended an olive branch to his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton, by making a sweet gesture on their tenth wedding anniversary.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes from their US team confirmed to The Daily Beast that they "privately congratulated" William and Kate on their milestone anniversary, which comes just weeks after the bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview. Meghan and Harry had made a number of claims about the Cambridges in their interview, including that William is "trapped" in the monarchy and Kate made Meghan cry ahead of her wedding.

The gesture also comes just days after Harry was seen chatting with his brother following the funeral ceremony of their grandfather Prince Philip. However, there wasn't any other meeting between the brothers during the visit, which was Harry's first since he quit as a senior member of the British royal family.

There have been reports that Harry and William had joined their father Prince Charles after the funeral and spent several hours locked in conversation, but these reports remain unverified. Sources tell the outlet that there was little expectation that the trip, which Meghan couldn't attend due to her pregnancy, would be able to heal the rift.

However, the Sussexes' recent gesture might be seen as an effort to heal their relationship with the Cambridges. It is also reminiscent of Harry's prominent role in his elder brother's nuptials in April 2011. The Duke had served as William's best man and had also welcomed Kate with open arms, describing her as a sister he never had.

Meanwhile, William also cracked a joke about his younger brother during his toast at the wedding reception. "Thank goodness Claire turned up to play the harp because otherwise, we'd have to get my brother to play it instead," he had said, as the harpist Claire Jones revealed to People magazine.

"He thought that was hilarious. I thought it was quite funny he said that. He was very accommodating and warm," Jones added about the wedding.