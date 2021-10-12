Contrary to numerous reports, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not going to have their daughter's christening in the Church of England in the United Kingdom.

Royal sources have claimed that the Sussexes, who welcomed Lilibet Diana on June 4, are likely to go for an Episcopal ceremony near their home in California for their second-born. Their first child, two-year-old Archie, was christened in the UK in the presence of Meghan's mother Doria Ragland, and British royals including Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton, though Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip could not attend due to a reported scheduling conflict. Just 25 guests were present at the private baptism that was held with unprecedented secrecy, and the names of the godparents were kept private.

There were speculations that Harry and Meghan have been talking to the palace to arrange a similar christening at Windsor Castle for Lilibet in the presence of her great-grandmother the Queen, after whom she has been named. However, insiders claimed to The Telegraph that the chances of them returning to the UK are "highly unlikely."

A palace source said, "There will not be a christening in the UK. It is not happening."

Having the christening in the US would mean that Lilibet will not be automatically considered a "member" of the Church of England, whose Supreme Governor is her great-grandmother. She could join a congregation of the Church later as her mother did before her marriage to Harry.

Instead, Lilibet's christening would be held at the Episcopal Church of the US, which is a member church of the worldwide Anglican Communion. The church is headed by Bishop Michael Curry, who had delivered a 14-minute sermon at her parents' royal wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor in 2018.

The recent update has raised more questions about when the 95-year-old monarch will get to see her great-granddaughter face to face. There were also reports that the Sussexes will travel to the UK next week for a celebration marking the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue at Kensington Palace, but their spokesperson later revealed that they won't be in attendance.

The event was originally supposed to be held on July 1 when Harry joined his elder brother Prince William to unveil the statue, but the plans were scaled back due to high cases of coronavirus infections in the UK.