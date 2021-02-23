Aroyal expert has claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle already know the gender of their second baby, whom they will welcome into the world later this year.

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward told Mail Online that the royal couple, who moved to California from England last year, are probably aware of their baby's sex because "that is the LA way." Seward also said that Harry and Meghan may opt for a more off-the-wall name now since they are free of royal constraints after exiting as senior members of the royal family and don't need to choose a traditional royal name.

"I'm certain that neither of them will feel obliged to use any of the standard royal names. I imagine they might go for the Victorian style names which are all symbolic of colours," Seward said. Harry and Meghan are certainly expected to choose a unique name for their future baby, as they had surprised people when they named their firstborn Archie, which isn't a common name in royalty.

Seward also listed a number of names that the couple might choose for their second child, who will be eighth in the line of succession to the British throne. She said: "For a boy, they may choose Red, which is Redmond, Blue or Grey. Whereas for the girl choices, I can see them turning to the flowers - Daisy, Primrose, Violet or Ivy. I certainly don't think they'll be following Gwyneth Paltrow's steps by looking to fruit."

Seward also noted that there is a possibility Harry and Meghan will choose to honour his late mother Princess Diana if it's a girl. Bookies have also been betting on Diana's name as a possible choice. Alfie and Alexandra are also front-runners on the betting sites, both with odds of 4-1. The betting on the baby's sex has seen both a boy and girl priced at 10-11.

The Sussexes have not revealed how far along Meghan is in her pregnancy, but her baby bump in the announcement picture hints that the baby is due in just a few months. Seward says that Meghan's girlfriends will be "fighting for the privilege of giving her a baby shower this time around," after attending her first lavish $500,000 baby shower held in the penthouse of the Mark Hotel in New York. Talk show host Oprah Winfrey, whose much-anticipated interview with the couple will be aired in a few weeks, is also a likely contender for throwing the baby shower.

"Perhaps Oprah might step up to the role as she is a neighbour now? Saying that, though it's tradition that friends throw the shower, her nearest and dearest may host it at Meghan's house - it will no doubt still be very elaborate compared to how we Brits do it. If her last shower is anything to go off, expect harpists and a boujee banquet," Seward said.