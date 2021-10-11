Speculations are on the rise that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may make a surprise return to the UK this month to join the British royal family for a special event to honour Princess Diana.

A glitzy event will be held at Kensington Palace on Tuesday to celebrate the new statue of the late Princess which was unveiled by her sons Prince William and Prince Harry at the Sunken Garden on July 1, what would have been her 60th birthday. The celebration was originally supposed to be held when the statue was unveiled, but was pushed back due to travel restrictions amid rising coronavirus cases.

As many as 100 esteemed guests, including members of the royal family, are expected to attend the rearranged bash. A source told The Sun that Harry and Meghan are also weighing up whether or not to make the trip from California with their two children- Archie, 2, and Lilibet Diana, 4 months.

"No one knows what Harry's decision is but there are rumblings that he may come with Meghan and their two children," the insider said. If the Sussexes decide to attend, they will not have to quarantine as Harry did during his last two trips, as travel restrictions have been lifted on all journeys into the UK from the US.

However, a spokesperson from their US office told The Telegraph that they won't be in attendance at the party where Elton John will also be present. Royal expert Ingrid Seward called the announcement unexpected, noting that it is unlikely for the Duke of Sussex to miss an occasion where his late mother is being honoured. The 37-year-old had attended Diana's statue unveiling less than a month after welcoming his daughter.

"You would have thought it would definitely be something Harry would really want to be at. I can't imagine anything less important for him because he would want to respect his mother," Seward said.

"It is an important gathering of his mother's friends. He could even get a few quotes for his memoir. I am sure Meghan would want to be there for Diana and Harry," the editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine added, referring to Harry's tell-all coming next year.

Meanwhile, there have also been rumours that they want a christening for their newborn daughter in presence of her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor, but these reports have not been confirmed.