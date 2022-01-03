Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have already started schooling their eldest child, two-year-old son Archie.

The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex are sending their firstborn to a California nursery to study "emotional literacy" and learn "how to be kind." The parents of fellow students claimed that the toddler's classmates have no idea that Archie or his parents are members of the British royal family.

According to a report in The Mirror, the couple often pick their son up from the school which teaches Spanish, music, dance, theatre, and coding, apart from the less traditional mindfulness and how to be kind. The school also has small class sizes where children learn about the environment. It also has gardens with hummingbirds, fruit trees, plants, butterflies and bees. Students as young as two are taught how to grow and harvest vegetables.

The school is very different from Mynors' Nursery School which was attended by Archie's father Prince Harry and uncle Prince William. The royal siblings learned reading, writing, and numbers amid play at the school, which was just five minutes from their childhood home Kensington Palace in London.

A parent of one of Archie's classmates told the outlet: "Harry often drops Archie off and picks him up, and seems like a good dad. All the parents have been laidback in welcoming Harry and Meghan, without making a fuss. And to the other kids, Archie is just one of them."

The parent added that even if their children come to find out that Archie's parents are royalty, they "probably wouldn't care unless Meghan was a Disney princess."

Sources said that Archie can often be seen at the school with his space-themed lunchbox.

The revelation comes amid reports that the Sussexes are planning to leave their £11million Montecito mansion in Santa Barbara, California, after staying there for just 18 months because they are "not over the moon" with it. Insiders have claimed that they have already started looking at other places to raise their children Archie, two, and Lilibet, six months.