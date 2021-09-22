Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are taking a trip for the first time since they moved to California following their exit as senior members of the royal family in March last year.

The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex have travelled to New York, as they are due to make a guest appearance at the Global Citizen Live vaccine drive event on Saturday. According to Global Citizen, the couple acted as Campaign Chairs of Vax Live that "aims to inspire vaccine confidence worldwide and help get the COVID-19 vaccines to everyone, everywhere."

The organisation said that the couple will attend the event at Central Park where they will "continue their urgent work with world leaders in the pursuit of global vaccine equity to end the COVID-19 pandemic for everyone, everywhere." It will mark the first occasion that they would appear in public together since they attended the Commonwealth Service with the royal family in March last year.

Global Citizen is holding similar shows in other cities including London as well, where artists like Ed Sheeran, Sir Elton John, and Coldplay are scheduled to perform. The campaign calls on G7 countries and the European Union to share at least one billion Covid-19 vaccine doses with those most in need, and support calls for a waiver on vaccine intellectual property rights, reports Mail Online.

Prince Harry had recently lectured on sharing vaccines in a virtual appearance at the GQ Awards in London, where he was presenting "Heroes Of The Year" award to the team behind the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for coronavirus. In his speech, the father-of-two urged governments to share the vaccines with poorer countries, saying, "We cannot move forward together unless we address this imbalance as one."

The 37-year-old had also joined Vax Live, another initiative by Global Citizen encouraging rich countries to share their vaccines. In a five-minute speech at the star-studded event at Los Angeles in May, the Duke had said, "We must look beyond ourselves with empathy and compassion for those we know, and those we don't. We need to lift up all of humanity and make sure that no person or community is left behind."