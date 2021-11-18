Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appeared to be working on their Netflix documentary when they visited military veterans in New York and New Jersey last week.

Pictures obtained by Mail Online revealed that a camera crew, that was apparently trying to hide their equipment, was shadowing the couple all throughout their trip. During their tour, the couple stayed at a luxury apartment on Manhattan's East Side on 860 United Nations Plaza, and a team of two women and one man hiding camera equipment under their coats and bags were also spotted outside the high-end building.

The crew was later seen setting up and filming the couple, and accompanied them in an Airstream van as they headed to the veterans' gala at the Intrepid Museum. The crew followed them the next day as well, as they left New York and headed to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey on Thursday.

No journalists and photographers were allowed during the luncheon at the Army base, except the documentary crew that arrived shortly after the couple in a Mercedes van. The Sussexes dodged the press other than some approved photographers during the entire trip, while details of the events were personally released by their public relations team in the following days.

A camera crew had accompanied the couple during their last trip to New York as well, and filmed them as they attended a number of meetings apart from giving a speech on vaccine equity at Global Citizen's Live Concert. The footage is expected to be part of a programme they are making for Netflix as a part of the multimillion-dollar deal they signed with the streaming giant last year.

The latest filming comes at a time when Harry is facing pressure over his deal with Netflix despite his family's controversial portrayal in its hit series "The Crown." The show's fifth season, which will premiere next year, will cover the divorce of Harry's parents Prince Charles and Princess Diana, as well as the late Princess's controversial interview with Martin Bashir.

Harry's uncle, Charles Spencer, refused to let the show film at their ancestral family home of Althorp, while Diana's friend Jemima Goldsmith quit as a consultant for the series, increasing pressure on the Duke of Sussex to react to the issue. Meanwhile, the Netflix original filmed Diana's "revenge dress" scene only 800 yards away from the bedroom of her son Prince William, inviting further criticism from royal supporters.