Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were heavily praised for their courage when they made a number of startling revelations about their royal exit in an interview with Oprah Winfrey in March this year. At the same time, the tell-all received many haters, especially in the United Kingdom, who criticised the couple for their remarks about members of the British royal family and Buckingham Palace.

A recent example of this was seen when a clip of the interview was reportedly met with boos and jeers at the National TV Awards in London last week, which had some of Britain's biggest stars in attendance. Sources claimed to Mail Online that there was "audible booing" when the clip was played during the "TV moments" montage, though it could not be heard on the ITV live telecast.

A source from the audience said, "Megan and Harry were shown on screen during a montage of TV moments from the last twelve months. Immediately, there was audible booing throughout the arena. It was as though they were pantomime villains."

A second source, a celebrity who asked not to be named, also confirmed the negative reception of the interview at the award show. They said, "When the clip came up of Meghan there were boos from the audience. Some shouted out and there was laughing. There were a few embarrassed faces but sadly Meghan was obviously not too popular on the night."

Meanwhile, the interview also lost at the Emmy Awards- US television's top honour, where it was nominated in the best-hosted nonfiction series category. Broadcaster CBS television said about the two-hour-long tell-all, "It was the first television interview given by the couple following their decision in early 2020 to quit their royal duties and move to California and was watched by more than 49 million people worldwide in the first three days."

The award was instead won by "Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy," a six-episode long reality show on CNN in which Tucci travels around Italy exploring traditional dishes and unveiling guarded secrets about the land. Contrary to previous rumours, the royal couple were not in attendance at the low-key ceremony for creative awards held with a limited audience in Los Angeles on Sunday, preceding the main Emmy Awards show next week.