Former One Direction band member Harry Styles is ready with his second solo album, "Fine Line". But, this is not all. He spilled the beans that in the track "Cherry," an ex-girlfriend can be heard. Unfortunately, he did not reveal the name of his ex-flame.

Harry Styles was speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music's "Beat 1", reports Billboard. "That was my ex-girlfriend. I don't know. I think it was because it got added in later on, and it felt so part of the song. It just felt like it needed it. We're friends and stuff, so I asked her if it was okay. And she was okay with it. I think she liked it," the 25-year-old said to Lowe.

Last year, Styles ended his relationship with Victoria's Secret model Camille Rowe. In a Rolling Stones interview, his friend Tom Hull said that Rowe had a "big impact" on "Fine Line". Styles' album is due for release on Friday, December 13.

The singer wasn't sure to use "Cherry" in the album due to its honest tone, it is about heartbreak. "And everyone had left the studio. It was me, Tyler [Johnson], and Sammy [Witte], who's our engineer. And we were kind of sitting around talking, at 2:00 AM maybe. And I was saying that I was feeling a lot of pressure, because the last record wasn't a radio record," Styles added.

He said how Johnson told him, "you just have to make the record that you want to make right now. That's it." That is how "Cherry" came into being. His favourite memory from working on the album is "Golden." For him it was "so Malibu" and a "driving down the coast."

FINE LINE . THE ALBUM . DEC 13 pic.twitter.com/pXUVpdtd5L — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) November 19, 2019

The "Watermelon Sugar" singer admitted that had he still been in One Direction, he would have r done shrooms. But, he mixed business with pleasure when writing "Golden" and to get the creative juices flowing, Styles and his writing buddies would do mushrooms.

He said when Zayn Malik left One Direction it was very hard for all of them. But, they didn't have the slightest idea that he wasn't enjoying it. However, Styles added that "the hurdle" made them (Louis Tomilson, Niall Horan and Liam Payne) come closer.