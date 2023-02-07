Harry Styles reportedly wants his childhood crush on Jennifer Aniston to turn into something serious and he has been relentless in his efforts to woo her.

The 29-year-old former One Direction singer made it known during his interview with Ellen DeGeneres in 2020 that his first-ever celebrity crush was the "Friends" star. But that childhood infatuation has developed into something serious with a source saying that he is "pursuing her relentlessly."

The insider claimed that Styles sent Aniston tickets to his show at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. "Rumour is he personally sent Jen concert tickets because he's had a thing for her for at least two decades," the source told New Idea. Reportedly, he also invited the 53-year-old actress backstage after his show.

"It's no secret Harry prefers older women. While he knows he's got some work to do in convincing Jen to take him seriously as a suitor, it's something he'll be doing," the insider claimed, and said that Styles is "not interested in a bit of casual fun" and "he's very serious about her."

Aniston reportedly did not take him seriously until his relationship with the 38-year-old Olivia Wilde. He dated the "Don't Worry Darling" director for two years before they split in November last year.

The "Murder Mystery" star was spotted at Styles' Inglewood concert in a T-shirt and jeans, dancing and cheering as he performed on stage. But unfortunately for the British crooner, he suffered a wardrobe malfunction in front of his crush.

jennifer aniston at the harry styles concert in los angeles pic.twitter.com/3MtsKCYKsS — 💭 (@shutupjoeyy) January 27, 2023

He was performing "Music for a Sushi Restaurant" and ripped his pants when he knelt down. He quickly covered his crotch with one hand, turned his back to the crowd, and grabbed a black towel to cover himself with before he returned to face his fans.

RIPPED HIS PANTS pic.twitter.com/m0yqRkIa0Z — janie misses harry 💓 (@lulllabyharry) January 27, 2023

A fan commented on Twitter, "Harry Styles ripping his pants trying to impress Jennifer Aniston and the look on his face lol." Another wrote, "Can we take a moment to think that he almost flashed Jennifer Aniston aka one of his idols." But claims that he is romantically interested in the actress and that he gave her tickets to his concert remain unconfirmed.