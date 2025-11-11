American researchers have reignited global curiosity with a potentially groundbreaking discovery near Mount Ararat in eastern Turkey. Using advanced Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) technology, a team led by independent researcher Andrew Jones from the Noah's Ark Scans project claims to have identified subsurface anomalies at the Durupinar Formation—an area long speculated to be the resting place of the biblical Noah's Ark.

According to recent reports, the radar scans revealed angular structures and a 13-foot-long cavity resembling a passageway, tucked deep inside the mountain. These formations appear to align with the biblical description of the Ark's architecture, including three distinct layers that could correspond to the vessel's decks.

Biblical Story of Noah's Ark

In the book of Genesis, the Bible talks about the story of a man named Noah and his family, living at a time when humankind was engrossed with unholy things.

The Bible said that God talked to Noah and instructed him to make an ark to save his life and his family, as well as all the species of animals, from a deadly flood that swept the Earth and clean it from sinful people more than 4,300 years ago.

Noah and his family worked on the ark with their bare hands. People around them mocked and laughed at what they were doing since there were no signs of rain during that time. After building the ark, they gathered two pairs of all animal species and brought them inside the vessel.

God also gave specific details of how the ark should look. Genesis 6:16 said, 'Make a roof for the ark, and finish it to a cubit above, and set the door of the ark in its side. Make it with lower, second, and third decks.'

The ark floated for 40 days and 40 nights, before coming to rest on the mountains of Ararat. It stayed there until God gave a signal for the doors of the ark to open and let all the animal species roam again on the Earth.

Scientific Discovery

The Daily Express reported that an independent researcher named Andrew Jones from Noah's Arc Scans used GPR to detect what seemed to be a 13-foot passageway leading to the centre of the formation.

The GPR data analysis of the team allegedly identified the middle and side passages or corridors throughout the vessel. The radar scans also discovered three separate layers underground, which is consistent with the description in the Bible.

In an interview with Christian Braodcasting Network (CBN), Jones explained, 'We're not expecting something that's fully preserved. What's left is the chemical imprint, pieces of wood and in the ground, the shape of a hall.'

The discovery's location at the Durupinar Formation can be seen 18 miles south of Mount Ararat, the tallest mountain in Turkey.

Reports claimed that intense rainfall and volcanic activity that took place in May 1948 caused the erosion of the mountain's mud covering, exposing the mysterious formation that was first discovered by a Kurdish shepherd.

The Durupinar Formation continues to be a focal point for both scientific inquiry and religious speculation. As researchers prepare for deeper analysis, the world watches with anticipation, hoping to uncover whether this enigmatic site holds the key to one of the Bible's most enduring mysteries.