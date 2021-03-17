Fans of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are convinced that the couple have secretly tied the knot.

Katy Perry sparked speculations about her being already married after she was seen wearing a gold ring on her ring finger, which fans believe to be a wedding band. The singer, who welcomed a daughter with Orlando Bloom last year, was photographed while taking a stroll in Hawaii.

In pictures obtained by Page Six, Perry is seen dressed casually in dark purple leggings and a matching crop top, along with a pink patterned face mask and a baseball cap with the word 'Mama' printed on it. Bloom was also photographed with her, dressed casually in jeans, a white T-shirt, and a cap.

Bloom was carrying their six-month-old daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, on his back, while his 10-year-old son Flynn, whom he shares with ex Miranda Kerr, walked alongside him. It couldn't be confirmed whether the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star also had a band on his ring finger, as his hands weren't visible in the pictures.

The family has been holidaying in Hawaii for more than a month, and Perry and Bloom have been previously spotted taking walks and doing yoga together. Perry was also seen on a stroll with her daughter in February, while Bloom was also seen with the little one just days later.

Perry and Bloom first started dating in 2016 but broke up in March the following year. They rekindled their romance in early 2018 with a trip to the Maldives and got engaged in February 2019 after a romantic Valentine's Day proposal by Bloom.

The couple was planning for a June wedding in Japan last year but had to postpone it due to coronavirus pandemic. "It was all set for Japan with 150 guests. Katy was actually really excited about walking down the aisle pregnant. They were both so elated that all the wedding details were finally coming together, but they are hitting pause because of coronavirus," a source told People magazine in March.

In an interview in July, just weeks before she welcomed her daughter, Katy confessed that a wedding "will happen in the future," as "you can't plan anymore in 2020," noting that her focus was on delivering a healthy child.