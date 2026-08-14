A wealthy Chinese woman who funded a whole TV show to cast herself alongside a young actor reportedly demanded more than 60 kissing scenes during production before withholding the final payment.

The unnamed investor paid to create a customised short-form drama spanning more than 50 episodes, casting herself as a princess and selecting actor Zhong Yufei to play a destitute prince.

Following the recent wrap of production in China, the programme's director claimed the woman refused to settle an outstanding balance after streaming platforms removed numerous intimate scenes for being too explicit.

Crew members alleged the script was heavily altered by the investor to ensure the leading pair locked lips every few steps.

Director Speaks Out After Wealthy Woman Funded TV Show

There is a growing online discussion surrounding the working conditions of actors in the rapidly expanding short-drama market.

Pertinently, the investor took full creative control over the project, allowing her to mandate the extraordinary volume of romantic interactions despite objections from the production team.

Director Meng Xing stated she actively tried to reduce the amount of intimate content on set, but the woman firmly refused to alter her creative plans.

The situation escalated when audiences began watching the final cut on streaming services. The platform had removed over 20 kissing sequences prior to release, citing strict content guidelines regarding explicit material.

Regional streaming authorities have increasingly cracked down on short-form dramas that rely heavily on gratuitous romance to drive viewership. Due to the high volume of intimate scenes, the project faced mandatory cuts by the streaming platform to comply with standard broadcasting guidelines prior to its release.

These heavy edits reportedly created jarring gaps in the narrative flow, leaving viewers confused about the plot and prompting rumours that the two lead actors were involved in a genuine romance off-screen.

Meng later issued a public statement to clarify her specific role in the project. She explained she was merely hired to produce the series, stepping forward after viewers incorrectly assumed she was the wealthy financial backer pulling the strings.

According to the director, the investor became furious over the deleted scenes and retaliated by withholding the final production fee. She alleged the woman refused to pay the remaining 30,000 yuan, which equates to roughly £3,300 ($4,200).

A rich Chinese woman cast herself as the lead in a drama and requested 60 kissing scenes with a handpicked male actor



More than 20 intimate scenes had to be removed for being too explicit pic.twitter.com/2CRUdOTBnV — Dexerto (@Dexerto) August 13, 2026

Actor Alleges Boundaries Crossed During Show Production

Zhong subsequently addressed the filming experience in a video broadcast, raising serious concerns regarding consent and professional conduct on set. The actor alleged his co-star repeatedly ignored established boundaries while shooting the mandated intimate scenes.

'Don't stick out your tongue when filming kissing scenes,' Zhong said in the video, according to regional outlet 8world. 'Don't keep sending saliva into my mouth.'

The production company has since issued a formal apology to Zhong, acknowledging the distressing nature of his filming experience.

In their statement, executives pledged to implement clearer contractual guidelines designed to explicitly protect actors during future shoots. These stricter contractual guidelines will reportedly define firm boundaries regarding intimate scenes, ensuring cast members cannot be coerced into unscripted physical contact by influential financial backers.

Crew members reportedly joked about the frequency of the intimate scenes, noting that the pair had to kiss every few steps. The incident has sparked online discussions regarding working conditions and power dynamics for actors in independently financed, short-form dramas.

It remains unclear whether Meng and the production crew will pursue legal action to recover the unpaid £3,300 ($4,200) fee, or if the wealthy backer will face any professional repercussions for her alleged conduct. It remains to be seen how the production company's new contractual guidelines will impact on-set safety and working conditions in future projects.