Residents across Southern California are on high alert as a severe storm system bears down on the region. The primary threat isn't just the water, but what it's bringing with it: deadly mud and debris flows.

The LA County Sheriff's Department has issued urgent warnings, particularly for those in vulnerable communities. Areas scarred by recent wildfires face an imminent threat of being swallowed by fast-moving floods.

An 'Unusually Strong' Atmospheric River Arrives

The National Weather Prediction Centre (WPC) has identified the cause as a potent atmospheric river. This slow-moving system is funnelling a deep plume of moisture towards the coast, creating conditions for 'widespread rain', according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The storm's intensity is not to be underestimated. Forecasters have placed coastal Southern California under a Moderate Risk (Level 3 of 4) for excessive rainfall, the second-highest category available.

The NWS warned that the heaviest rain would fall from late tonight through early Saturday afternoon. During this peak, the agency expects 'isolated strong thunderstorms' capable of unleashing flash flooding and damaging winds.

This isn't a brief event; the NWS stated, 'The stormy pattern will continue and periods of rain are possible through late next week'.

'Prepare to Leave Immediately': Burn Scars Face Greatest Peril

Authorities are most concerned about communities still recovering from recent wildfires. The LA County Sheriff's Department specifically highlighted areas impacted by the January 7 wildfires, stating they 'remain highly susceptible to mud and debris flows'.

These 'burn scars' in Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties lack the vegetation to hold the soil. The incoming deluge can quickly turn hillsides into lethal rivers of mud.

In response, evacuation warnings are in place for numerous properties. These include the Canyon, Bethany, Eaton, Palisades, Hurst, and other burn scar regions.

The orders are currently set to remain in effect through 8 a.m. on Sunday, November 16, as authorities monitor the high-risk situation.

How Authorities Are Warning Residents to Stay Safe

The NWS Los Angeles office issued a stark warning via X (formerly Twitter). 'Heavy rain is incoming starting within the hour, w/ an increasing risk of dangerous flooding, especially for LA Co'.

The service gave critical advice to drivers: 'Turn around if you approach a flooded road'. They also urged residents to 'listen to orders from local authorities for any actions you may need to take'.

The LA County Sheriff's Department echoed this urgency, appealing directly to those in or near the Palisades and Eaton Fire burn zones. 'Please prepare and have a plan for evacuations if they become necessary', the department posted on X.

This preparation is critical for a rapid departure. The department urged residents to 'remain prepared to leave immediately, if an evacuation is ordered'.

They also advised people to have 'alternate evacuation routes out of your neighbourhood'.

BREAKING 🚨🚨#LosAngeles / #California



A FLASH FLOOD WARNING has been issued for most of Coastal Los Angeles County. This is including a separate warning for the #PalisadesFire burn scar, which is seeing rainfall rates up to 1/2inch in 15 minutes. pic.twitter.com/s4H5FTmrJv — OC Scanner 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 (@OC_Scanner) November 15, 2025

What to Pack and Where to Avoid

For those under evacuation warnings, knowing what to take is key. The Sheriff's department provided a checklist: 'Identify important items to take, if your neighbourhood is evacuated (e.g., photos, important documents, medications, and other essential items for your family and pets)'.

Officials also warned the public to 'stay away from flood control channels, catch basins, canyons, and natural waterways'. These areas are 'vulnerable to flooding during periods of heavy rain' and can become deadly traps.

A formal Flash Flood warning remains in place for several key areas. These include Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Torrance, Inglewood, Compton, and Malibu.

Residents in all affected regions are urged to stay vigilant and prioritise safety above all else.