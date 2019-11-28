Helena Bonham Carter mused about the time she talked to Prince William while she was slightly drunk and made an awkward request. She also gave Meghan Markle a piece of advice about dealing with the press.

"The Crown" actress, who plays Princess Margaret in Season 3, was on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" on Tuesday night. She was asked about her drunken run-in with the Duke of Cambridge. A fan asked what the Prince's reaction was when she asked him to be her daughter's godfather, and if she has seen William since that conversation.

"I wasn't that drunk, but enough drunk for me not to drink anymore," Carter said, adding, "Prince William wasn't totally sober himself—not in a bad way, it was just very jolly."

The 53-year old- English actress then explained why she asked Prince William to be her daughter's godfather. She shared that she had already asked all her friends to be godparents to her first child Billy, who has 11 godparents. Carter thought she might make up for her second child, Nell, if she asked the royal.

"So, I thought I could make up for Nell, you know who suddenly came along and we didn't have any left. I thought, 'Well, if I give her Prince William that would cover,' you know?" Carter explained.

However, Prince William bluntly but politely declined. He merely told the actress, "You don't want me to be godfather to your child." Carter may have been so embarrassed about her request or simply took his refusal matter-of-factly because she simply left. She accepted that her plan obviously "didn't work out."

In the same guest appearance, Carter was also asked about her opinion on the negative press surrounding Meghan Markle. She said she does not pay attention to tabloids and hopes the Duchess would do the same. She also believes that "there's just so much" and "just all too much" for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to take.

Carter acknowledged that it must be hard for Markle to ignore the negative press. But she advises the Duchess about not "putting your self-esteem in the hands of strangers."