The world of foldable smartphones has been a playground for brands like Samsung and Huawei, but the industry has been holding its breath for one name to enter the ring: Apple. For years, the foldable iPhone has been a ghost, a collection of patents and whispers.

But now, a crucial breakthrough in the single most expensive and complex component, the hinge, suggests that Apple's entry is not just inevitable, but imminent. This development could be the secret weapon that allows Apple to finally redefine the market.

The Hinge is King: Cracking the Code of the Foldable iPhone

The success of any foldable device lives or dies by its hinge. This tiny mechanism dictates durability, the sleekness of the design, and, crucially, the final cost. According to a new report from respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple has made a significant breakthrough here.

The average selling price for the foldable iPhone's hinge is now expected to be between $70 and $80. This is a dramatic drop from the previously anticipated $100 to $120, a cost reduction achieved not through cheaper materials, but through 'assembly design optimisation.'

This financial win gives Apple immense flexibility, whether they are considering hinges made of stainless steel, Liquid Metal, or lighter aluminium and titanium frames.

A Supply Chain Power Play for the Foldable iPhone

This cost-cutting masterstroke is the result of a strategic partnership in Apple's vast supply chain. Manufacturing giant Foxconn has reportedly entered a joint venture with Taiwanese hinge maker Shin Zu Shing, securing an estimated 65% of Apple's total hinge orders. The remaining 35% is expected to be supplied by U.S.-based Amphenol.

With Foxconn steering the partnership, its immense scale and influence are being leveraged to streamline production and drive down costs. Kuo also suggests that another Apple partner, Luxshare-ICT, could become an additional supplier after 2027. This increased competition could push the price of the foldable iPhone's most critical component even lower.

Price War or Profit Boost? The Foldable iPhone's Billion-Dollar Question

The most significant question this raises is what Apple will do with the savings. A $20 to $40 reduction per unit on a key component is substantial. Will the company pass this on to consumers, allowing for more aggressive pricing to challenge established players? Or will it simply bolster its already healthy profit margins?

With the first foldable iPhone expected to launch in the autumn of 2026 alongside the iPhone Air 2 and iPhone 18 Pro models, the answer will define Apple's strategy. This single development has turned the foldable iPhone from a distant dream into a tangible threat to its rivals.

With a major cost hurdle cleared, the foldable iPhone has transformed from a tech fantasy into a looming reality for competitors. The only question that remains is how Apple will play its winning hand. Will it launch a price war, or pocket the extra profit? Let us know what you think in the comments below!