Rockstar Games has officially confirmed that Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) will launch on 26 May 2026 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

With two trailers already out, one forced by a data leak and another teasing the protagonists Lucia and Jason, fans worldwide are clamouring for a third.

The build-up to the new title has been complicated by one of the largest leaks in video-game history and a high-profile hacking case that forced the studio to rethink its publicity strategy.

Launch Date Confirmed

Rockstar has confirmed that GTA 6 will be released on 26 May 2026 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

According to PCGamesN, a PC version is expected to follow at a later date, although no official timeline has been set.

The studio has so far released two official trailers. The first was published in December 2023, ahead of schedule, after an online leak forced Rockstar's hand.

The second, released in May 2025, offered fans a deeper look at protagonists Lucia and Jason and the modernised Vice City backdrop, according to GamesRadar.

With more than half a year remaining before launch, speculation is mounting over whether a third trailer will be released to sustain excitement and highlight gameplay innovations for what is expected to be Rockstar's most ambitious open-world title yet.

How The Leak Reshaped Rockstar's Strategy

In 2022, Rockstar confirmed it had suffered a massive data breach that leaked more than 90 clips from an early development build ofGTA 6.

The company described it as a 'network intrusion' and assured fans that work on the game would continue unaffected, according to GamesRadar.

The hacker was later identified as Arion Kurtaj, a British teenager linked to the cyber group Lapsus$.

He was prosecuted but declared unfit to stand trial because of severe autism and was given anindefinite hospital order, according to The Guardian. The judge warned that Kurtaj could reoffend if released.

Although the case did not end in a formal conviction, the incident has reportedly made Rockstar more cautious in releasing new promotional materials, prompting speculation that future marketing--including a potential third trailer--will be tightly controlled.

Reasons A Third Trailer Is Likely

Analysts and fans say there are strong marketing and creative reasons for Rockstar to release another trailer ahead of launch.

PC Gamer noted that fans expect additional insights into GTA 6's mission structure, side activities, and gameplay systems before release.

A third trailer could help build momentum, correct public misconceptions from the earlier teasers, and sustain buzz through the first quarter of 2026.

Rockstar also has a history of unpredictable marketing rollouts, often releasing teasers without prior announcement, as observed by PC Gamer.

Why Rockstar Could Hold Back

Industry watchers caution that Rockstar may choose to hold off on another major reveal. Too many trailers could risk spoiling the story or diluting the surprise factor.

The company also remains wary after the 2022 breach, which exposed vast portions of unfinished content to data miners.

If parts of the game are still being refined, Rockstar may opt to wait until closer to launch, ensuring that any new footage reflects the final version of the game.

Fans Divided On What's Next

Within the GTA community, opinions remain split. One user, 'GTAKid,' told PC Gamer that 'Rockstar is known to keep us on our toes during the run-up ... you never really know what you're going to get.'

Some fans are hoping the next trailer will highlight gameplay mechanics and interactive features rather than cinematic storytelling.

Even so, as PC Gamer pointed out, "Your guess, quite frankly, is as good as ours."

Uncertain, But Possible

Given Rockstar's track record for secrecy and controlled hype, a third GTA 6 trailer remains possible but unconfirmed.

The company could release one to re-energise interest in early 2026 — or wait until launch week to preserve the element of surprise.

For now, fans are watching Rockstar's official channels for any hint of new footage, as the countdown to one of the most anticipated video-game launches in history continues.