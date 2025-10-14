Vodafone users experienced a major outage in services across the UK on Monday afternoon, with thousands of customers left without broadband and mobile data services.

Web outage monitoring site Downdetector reported that over 130,000 people experienced problems with their Vodafone mobile network or broadband services.

Critical areas where the outage was detected include Birmingham, Cardiff, Newcastle, Manchester, Glasgow, Swansea, Mitcham, Enfield Town, Thornton Heathm Brent, Leeds and Milton Keynes.

The telecommunications company promptly stated on Monday night as reported by Wales Online, saying: 'We are aware of a major issue on our network currently affecting broadband, 4G and 5G services. We appreciate our customers' patience while we work to resolve this as soon as possible.'

A spokesperson from the company updated their statement to report that the network was already 'recovering.'

'This afternoon, for a short time, the Vodafone network had an issue affecting broadband, 4G and 5G services. 2G voice calls and SMS messaging were unaffected and the network is now recovering. We apologise for any inconvenience this caused our customers.'

Customers Want Compensation for the Inconvenience

Vodafone users demand compensation from the network after the nationwide outage left more than 130,000 people without mobile service and internet across the country.

Speaking to The Mirror, Global Payroll Association founder and CEO Melanie Pizzey warned about the 'serious' effect of the internet outage in the country, particularly for payroll teams.

According to Pizzey, 'If any kind of disruption persists over the coming days, people could find their paydays being delayed.'

She also added that there would be more problems if the cause of the outage was more than a technical issue.

'For payroll teams and other operational departments, outages of this nature pose a real risk, particularly in an increasingly digital-first working environment,' she added.

Pizzey also warned about the possible influx of compensation demands from the customers.

'Vodafone could also now face a wave of compensation claims from affected customers and businesses, particularly if financial losses or missed deadlines can be directly linked to the downtime.'

Will the Users Get Compensated?

While the broadband and mobile internet connection of Vodafone is only down for several hours, those who dealt with the inconvenience may want to get compensation for the hassle.

But according to experts, the process could be more challenging than rewarding.

'If your broadband connection goes down for more than two days, you could be entitled to compensation of £9.76 ($13.2) for each calendar day that the service is not repaired,' Uswitch.com telecom expert Sabrina Hoque told Techradar.

Since the outage only lasted a couple of hours, filing for compensation may be impossible.

What Users Need to Do During a Network Outage?

If the customer has access to a working landline, they can report the outage to Vodafone customer service from 9:00am to 5:00pm by calling 0333 304 0191.

In case they can access the internet, the customers can also reach out to Vodafone through their Twitter/X account or Facebook.com/vodafoneuk.

They can also dial 191 from their Vodafone mobile phones to talk to a customer service representative.