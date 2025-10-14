Apple might not be finished with new hardware launches in 2025 just yet. Following the 'Awe-dropping' launch of the iPhone 17 series in September, the Cupertino tech giant is reportedly gearing up to unveil three premium products this week: an updated M5 iPad Pro, the base M5 MacBook Pro, and a revised Vision Pro headset.

This unexpected launch, anticipated to be delivered via media releases rather than a major event , is set to showcase Apple's latest silicon. While the company is keeping its launch details officially under wraps, leaks and reports from trustworthy sources like Bloomberg's Mark Gurman have detailed exactly what consumers should expect from the next generation of Apple's flagship devices.

M5 iPad Pro and M5 MacBook Pro Release Dates

The timeline for the official announcement remains uncertain, particularly since the beginning of the week marked a holiday in the US and Canada. However, announcements are expected sometime this week. Apple is anticipated to unveil these products online, primarily through media releases and brief promotional videos.

The base 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M5 chip is reported to be 'ready for launch' this week. More powerful versions of the laptop, featuring the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, are being reserved for a future launch anticipated in 2026.

M5 iPad Pro and M5 MacBook Pro Specs

The next-generation iPad Pro has already been significantly leaked online, with unboxing videos originating from Russia confirming several key details:

M5 Processor : The tablet will be powered by the new M5 processor. This same M5 chip is also expected to power the new MacBook Pro and the updated Vision Pro headset.

: The tablet will be powered by the new M5 processor. This same M5 chip is also expected to power the new MacBook Pro and the updated Vision Pro headset. RAM : The new iPad Pro will feature a minimum of 12GB of RAM as a standard option.

: The new iPad Pro will feature a minimum of 12GB of RAM as a standard option. MacBook Pro Chip Rollout: The entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro is the only laptop model expected to launch this week with the M5 chip. This suggests Apple is taking a cautious approach to rolling out its latest chip family.

M5 iPad Pro and M5 MacBook Pro Features

The primary feature update across the new hardware is the improved performance delivered by the M5 chipset.

M5 iPad Pro Features

Performance : Initial benchmark tests suggest a significant performance jump for the M5 over the M4 variant. Consumers can anticipate up to a 12 per cent improvement in multi-core CPU performance. The graphics performance is expected to see an even larger enhancement, with as much as 36 per cent better graphics.

: Initial benchmark tests suggest a significant performance jump for the M5 over the M4 variant. Consumers can anticipate up to a 12 per cent improvement in multi-core CPU performance. The graphics performance is expected to see an even larger enhancement, with as much as 36 per cent better graphics. Design : Externally, there are no significant changes to the design, with one subtle tweak being the removal of the 'iPad Pro' branding etched on the back.

: Externally, there are no significant changes to the design, with one subtle tweak being the removal of the 'iPad Pro' branding etched on the back. Cameras: Rumours had surfaced about a dual front-camera arrangement for easier video calls, but the leaked units did not show this feature.

M5 MacBook Pro Features

Design : For now, the design and features of the new MacBook Pro will remain familiar, staying consistent with previous versions.

: For now, the design and features of the new MacBook Pro will remain familiar, staying consistent with previous versions. Future Features: Bigger changes, such as OLED displays, touchscreen support, slimmer frames, built-in 5G, and the next-generation M6 processors (on TSMC's 2nm process) are all being reserved for future generations in 2026 and beyond.

M5 iPad Pro and M5 MacBook Pro Prices

While the source material confirms the expected launch of the M5 iPad Pro and M5 MacBook Pro this week, there are no specific details regarding the pricing of these new devices in the provided reports. Pricing information will likely be unveiled when the official media releases are published later this week.

The impending arrival of the M5 chip in the iPad Pro and MacBook Pro signals Apple's clear focus on AI-driven performance and power efficiency for its premium line-up. With major performance gains expected in multi-core CPU and graphics output, these devices are poised to redefine the high-end computing experience for consumers.

