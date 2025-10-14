A horrific accident in Chengdu, China, has sparked outrage after a Xiaomi SU7 electric vehicle burst into flames early Monday morning, trapping the driver inside.

The 31-year-old man, identified only by his surname Deng, was unable to escape when the car's electronic doors failed to open, and despite frantic efforts by bystanders to rescue him, he was burned alive as the fire consumed the vehicle.

Inside the Tragic Crash

According to local police, Deng may have been driving under the influence when his vehicle collided with another car, veered off the road, and struck a median before catching fire. Emergency crews arrived within minutes but were unable to save him.

Footage posted on Weibo, China's largest social media platform, shows bystanders desperately smashing windows and attempting to pry open the doors.

Flames and thick black smoke quickly engulfed the vehicle, forcing them back. The footage went viral, reigniting nationwide debate about the safety of electric vehicles (EVs) and their reliance on complex electronic systems.

A driver in China died after crashing his Xiaomi SU7 electric vehicle, which caught fire.



Following a power failure, the doors locked and rescue attempts failed.



Xiaomi shares fell about 9% after the incident.pic.twitter.com/zEQ44vJENJ — Clash Report (@clashreport) October 13, 2025

Electronic Door Handles Under Fire

The Xiaomi SU7, launched earlier this year as a direct competitor to Tesla's Model 3, features flush-mounted electronic door handles that deploy automatically when powered. However, when the car loses power after a crash, the handles can remain locked inside the bodywork, trapping passengers.

While most EVs include manual emergency releases, these are often difficult to locate in a panic. For rescuers outside the vehicle, breaking into a sealed cabin without specialised tools can take precious minutes—time victims trapped inside may not have.

This latest tragedy echoes global concerns about similar systems. In September 2025, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration launched an investigation into Tesla over power door handle failures.

Now, Chinese regulators are reportedly considering restrictions or bans on concealed handle designs after the Xiaomi case.

Xiaomi's EV Ambitions Hit by Tragedy

Best known for its smartphones and consumer electronics, Xiaomi entered the EV market earlier this year with the SU7, a sleek, high-tech sedan touted as a symbol of China's automotive innovation. The model was intended to challenge Tesla, BYD, and Nio with its performance and design.

However, the Chengdu crash has cast a shadow over those ambitions. Following news of the fatal fire, Xiaomi's shares plunged by more than 8% on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Analysts warn that the incident could significantly damage the brand's credibility at a critical moment in its expansion into the electric vehicle market.

As of Tuesday, Xiaomi has not released an official statement addressing the crash. Online, users are demanding answers about whether safety testing on the SU7 adequately accounted for power failures in emergencies.

'Manufacturers are too focused on design and automation,' one Weibo user wrote. 'But what good is a beautiful car if you can't open it to save your life?'

Renewed Debate Over EV Safety

Electric vehicles have been praised for their environmental benefits and technological sophistication, but incidents like this expose their potential safety flaws. EVs depend heavily on electronic systems—from door mechanisms to automatic braking—and when these fail, drivers can be left defenceless.

Fire risk is another major concern. Lithium-ion batteries, which power most EVs, can ignite violently after an impact, producing fires that are extremely difficult to extinguish. Combined with airtight cabin designs and electric locks, such situations can quickly become fatal.

Experts warn that as China accelerates its transition to an all-electric future, safety innovation must keep pace with technological advancement. Regulators are now facing pressure to tighten standards and require clearer, more accessible manual escape options in electric cars.

The Chengdu tragedy, captured in horrifying detail, serves as a sobering reminder that progress can be perilous when design and safety fall out of balance.