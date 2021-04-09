Henry Cavill is no longer single as shown in photos taken during a stroll with his new girlfriend and his dog Kal in London on Tuesday.

Photos from Daily Mail showed the "Superman" star hand-in-hand with his new lady love while out walking his beloved pooch. The actor beamed as they took in the sights and sounds with face masks on. Both dressed appropriately for the chilly weather with Cavill in a burgundy jacket paired with jeans and a beanie.

Meanwhile, the mysterious blonde walking beside him cut a slim figure in an all-dark ensemble which she styled with a pair of sunglasses and white sneakers. At one point they were photographed looking at each other and they never let go of each other's hands as they crossed the road and casually strolled the streets of London.

The 37-year-old "The Witcher" star has kept his love life private thus far so his new girlfriend has not factored into his social media posts just yet. There is no information on who she is or any details about their relationship, for that matter.

Regardless of who Cavill's new girlfriend is, the reactions from fans have been divided. There are those who are happy and wished him well in his new relationship. There are also those who are heartbroken to learn that he is dating and they took to Twitter to express their emotions.

The paparazzi after taking the photos of Henry Cavill and his new girlfriend pic.twitter.com/rwYsuwjLJ1 — ✨?R?✨ (@CohenCavilLover) April 7, 2021

My friends coming to check in on me after the Daily Mail exclusive of Henry Cavill and his new girlfriend came out. pic.twitter.com/ohEOcr6R7T April 8, 2021

woke up to henry cavill having a girlfriend that isn't me pic.twitter.com/92uIqwi8ZE — serena (@cominofagefilm) April 7, 2021

"I think Henry Cavill has a girlfriend, please respect my privacy at this time," a fan tweeted along with a crying emoji and another chimed in, "Soooo, Henry Cavill has a new girlfriend ... I mean, I guess I am happy for him if he is genuinely happy. But also, please respect my privacy during this difficult time as I try to accept & to cope."

This is probably the first time since 2018 that Cavill has been seen in public with a new girlfriend since his split from stunt double Lucy Cork. They only dated for a year. The 37-year old was previously romantically linked to "Big Bang Theory" star Kaley Cuoco although they reportedly only dated for two weeks. He also dated Gina Carano on and off from 2012 to 2013.